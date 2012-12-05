Injury Report 12/5: Jimmy Smith Returns To Practice





Ray Lewis wasn't the only starter back on the practice field Wednesday.

Second-year cornerback Jimmy Smith also returned to action as a limited participant after missing the last four games because of a sports hernia injury.

Smith had surgery following the Week 10 win over Oakland, and has been inactive every game since then. Before getting hurt, Smith started at cornerback opposite Cary Williams.

"Jimmy Smith continues to get better, so he will be moving around a little this week," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "We'll see how that goes."

Since Smith's injury, Corey Graham has started in his place and performed well. Graham has two interceptions in his three games as a starting corner.

It's unknown whether Smith will be able to play this weekend against the Redskins.

Ellerbe, Dickson Still Missing

The bad news for the Ravens was that starting inside linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (ankle) and tight end Ed Dickson (knee) were still absent from Wednesday's practice.

Ellerbe and Dickson both missed Sunday's game, but the Ravens are hoping to get them back in the lineup this weekend.

"Dannell Ellerbe is continuing to work, and we anticipate he's got a chance to get back this week," Harbaugh said. "We were hopeful for this past game, but it just didn't work out. We took him right to gameday, and he was unable to go."

Ellerbe has been starting since Week 7 when Lewis went down and he's been one of the Ravens' most consistent defenders this year. He currently ranks second on the team with 78 tackles.

Dickson got hurt in the win over San Diego, and he has not practiced since that game. He was able to do some running Monday, Harbaugh said, and he could return to practice at some point during the week.

"We are just going to see how that knee continues to develop," Harbaugh said.

Suggs Held Out Of Practice

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was held out of Wednesday's practice because of a biceps injury, and his status is up in the air for Sunday.

Suggs is rehabbing at the Under Armour Performance Center and told reporters that he will be a game-time decision. Harbaugh said that the injury is something that Suggs could possibly play through.

"We got to see how it holds up throughout the week. It will definitely be a game-time decision on Sunday," Suggs said. "If it's a possibility I can play, then I'm going to play."

Reed, Jones Limited Participants

In addition to Smith, the Ravens had five other players who were limited participants.

Those limited were safety Ed Reed (shoulder), wide receiver Jacoby Jones (ankle), cornerback Chris Johnson (thigh), safety James Ihedigbo (calf) and linebacker Josh Bynes.

The full participants were safety Bernard Pollard (chest), defensive end Pernell McPhee (thigh), fullback Vonta Leach (ankle) and cornerback Chykie Brown (ankle).