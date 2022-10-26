Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Buccaneers: Mark Andrews Questionable, Calais Campbell Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers

Ravens tight end and leading receiver Mark Andrews is questionable to play Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after not practicing all week.

Andrews is listed with a knee injury for the second straight week. Last week, he said it was merely for extra rest. Andrews is coming off a game in which he was held without a catch for the first time since his rookie season in 2018.

Andrews leads the Ravens in receptions (39), targets (59), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (5).

Ravens Rule Out Calais Campbell

The Ravens ruled out defensive tackle Calais Campbell due to illness. Campbell hasn't practiced all week. Rarely a person to miss a game, Campbell is having one of his strongest seasons as a Raven with 21 tackles and three sacks so far.

With Campbell out, the Ravens will rely more on young defensive tackles Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington, as well as veteran defensive end Brent Urban. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul could also help offset the loss.

The Buccaneers are last in the NFL in rushing, averaging just 64.4 yards per carry. Campbell, however, would have been a great asset against Tom Brady's quick release as a player who can get batted balls.

Rashod Bateman, Ronnie Stanley Practice Fully

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman practiced fully Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday.

Bateman is coming off his first game back from a foot injury. He had his normal workload against the Browns last week and didn't seem to have any ill effects.

Bateman is second on the team in receiving yards (285) and has two touchdowns.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) also practiced fully Wednesday after not practicing earlier in the week. Stanley told reporters Tuesday that he expects to play.

Ravens List Five Other Players as Questionable

The Ravens listed five other players as questionable to play, though all of them at least had some practice this week.

Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad) were both full practice participants Tuesday and Wednesday. Fellow cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) was limited earlier in the week and full Wednesday.

Coming off his first game back from last year's season-ending knee injury, running back Gus Edwards (knee) was limited in practice throughout the week.

Starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) logged his first practice Wednesday and was limited. If he cannot play, the Ravens would use Malik Harrison, A.J. Klein or one of their two linebackers (Kristian Welch and Del'Shawn Phillips) more.

Reserve guard Ben Cleveland (foot) was removed from the final injury report, indicating that he is healthy enough to play.

Buccaneers Rule Out Five Starters

The Buccaneers have some major injury concerns heading into the game as they ruled out five starters, including two of their best players in the secondary.

Starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip) will both not play. They are fourth and fifth on the team in tackles.

The Bucs also ruled out No. 3 wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), who has 231 receiving yards on 29 catches. Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is a game-time decision after missing the past three games and five of seven so far this season.

Tampa Bay also ruled out starting guard Luke Goedeke (foot), starting tight end Cameron Brate (neck) and reserve cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad). Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) is questionable.

