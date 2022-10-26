Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Buccaneers: Mark Andrews Questionable, Calais Campbell Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers

Rashod Bateman, Ronnie Stanley Practice Fully

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman practiced fully Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday.

Bateman is coming off his first game back from a foot injury. He had his normal workload against the Browns last week and didn't seem to have any ill effects.

Bateman is second on the team in receiving yards (285) and has two touchdowns.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) also practiced fully Wednesday after not practicing earlier in the week. Stanley told reporters Tuesday that he expects to play.

Ravens List Five Other Players as Questionable

The Ravens listed five other players as questionable to play, though all of them at least had some practice this week.

Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad) were both full practice participants Tuesday and Wednesday. Fellow cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) was limited earlier in the week and full Wednesday.

Coming off his first game back from last year's season-ending knee injury, running back Gus Edwards (knee) was limited in practice throughout the week.

Starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) logged his first practice Wednesday and was limited. If he cannot play, the Ravens would use Malik Harrison, A.J. Klein or one of their two linebackers (Kristian Welch and Del'Shawn Phillips) more.

Reserve guard Ben Cleveland (foot) was removed from the final injury report, indicating that he is healthy enough to play.

Buccaneers Rule Out Five Starters

The Buccaneers have some major injury concerns heading into the game as they ruled out five starters, including two of their best players in the secondary.

Starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip) will both not play. They are fourth and fifth on the team in tackles.