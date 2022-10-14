Who's Playing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Ruled Out Again

Oct 14, 2022 at 03:29 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

The Ravens will be without their top wide receiver for a second straight week as Rashod Bateman (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Bateman hasn't practiced since suffering the foot injury against the Bills on Oct. 2. He still leads the Ravens' wide receivers with 243 receiving yards this season.

Devin Duvernay stepped into the No. 1 role last week and did well in a diversified role, catching five passes for 54 yards and running three times for another 24. He also broke open for what could have been a long touchdown catch.

Tight end Mark Andrews carried the receiving load with eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals and will likely see a lot of targets again versus the Giants.

Justin Houston Ruled Out; Tyus Bowser Not Seen Practicing

The Ravens also ruled out outside linebacker Justin Houston and he'll miss a third straight game. Houston suffered a groin injury in Week 3. He still leads the Ravens with 2.0 sacks.

Tyus Bowser returned to practice this week and Head Coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that it was too early to rule him out.

Bowser is not on the injury report, so it's unknown whether he's been having full practices. He was not on the field for the early portion of Friday's practice. With that said, Ronnie Stanley didn't practice last Friday and then made his debut two days later.

The Ravens would need to move Bowser to their 53-man roster Saturday if he is going to play.

Ronnie Stanley on Track for More Snaps

Stanley sat out practice Wednesday to give his body more recovery time, but he practiced fully Thursday and Friday and is ready to play against the Giants.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Stanley will see more snaps this week after playing 34% against the Bengals.

"He looks just like he did right before that unfortunate injury," Roman said. "He's coming along; he'll obviously play more. I'm not going to give you the snap count number, but he's going to play more."

Guard Ben Cleveland was ruled out for a second straight week. Harbaugh said Cleveland turned his ankle and they're hopeful he's back next week.

Justice Hill Doubtful to Make His Return

Running back Justice Hill is doubtful to make his return after missing just one game because of a hamstring pull suffered against the Bills. Hill practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

"He's doing great, and [we're] just going to see how he's feeling," Harbaugh said. "He felt pretty good a couple of days right after it, so that was always a good sign. The day or two after was encouraging, so it's just been progressing since then."

Hill leads the Ravens' running backs with 6.6 yards per carry this season, showing great burst, especially on outside runs. Hill had runs of 10, 12 and 14 yards on a key fourth-quarter drive against the Bills before suffering the injury on the last of those carries.

While J.K. Dobbins is the Ravens' lead back and is looking for more carries, getting Hill back would give Baltimore another speed threat on the edges.

Tony Jefferson Among Five Giants Ruled Out

The Ravens won't see beloved safety Tony Jefferson, at least not on the field, for Sunday's game.

Jefferson (foot) is one of five Giants ruled out, along with wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, cornerback Cor'Dale Flott and safety Jason Pinnock.

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) is doubtful. Starting defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and tight end Tanner Hudson (illness) are questionable.

