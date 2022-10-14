Who's Playing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Ruled Out Again

Justice Hill Doubtful to Make His Return

Running back Justice Hill is doubtful to make his return after missing just one game because of a hamstring pull suffered against the Bills. Hill practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

"He's doing great, and [we're] just going to see how he's feeling," Harbaugh said. "He felt pretty good a couple of days right after it, so that was always a good sign. The day or two after was encouraging, so it's just been progressing since then."

Hill leads the Ravens' running backs with 6.6 yards per carry this season, showing great burst, especially on outside runs. Hill had runs of 10, 12 and 14 yards on a key fourth-quarter drive against the Bills before suffering the injury on the last of those carries.