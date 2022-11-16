Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Return to Practice

Nov 16, 2022 at 04:57 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111622-WPWNAndrews-Edwards1
Phil Hoffmann, Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) TE Mark Andrews & RB Gus Edwards

The Ravens got two of their top offensive players back on the field, as tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards both practiced Wednesday on a limited basis.

Andrews was not on the field for the early portion of practice, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said after an extended warm-up that Andrews got in a few periods.

Andrews (shoulder/knee) hadn't practiced since Oct. 21 and he sat out the Week 9 win in New Orleans. On Monday, Harbaugh was optimistic about the status of the Ravens' leading pass catcher.

"You talk to Mark, he sounds very positive – obviously – about it, and the trainers, as well," Harbaugh said. "We'll see how it progresses throughout the rest of the week."

Edwards left the Ravens' Week 8 win in Tampa Bay with a hamstring strain and also didn't play in New Orleans. Getting him back in game action would bring back another hammer in the Ravens' rushing attack that has worn down opponents in three straight wins.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) was not seen at the early portion of practice, though he's not on the injury report because he's still on the practice squad.

Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) was limited. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Justin Houston, cornerback Marcus Peters and tackle Ronnie Stanley all got rest days.

Panthers quarterback PJ Walker has an ankle injury, which means Baker Mayfield will start. Starting right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) and top cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) were both limited. Starting linebacker Frankie Luvu (illness) and starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf) did not practice.

