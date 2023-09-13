Marlon Humphrey Not Practicing, Mark Andrews Still Limited to Start Bengals Week

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is not on the practice field at the start of Bengals Week for the Ravens and tight end Mark Andrews is still limited.

Andrews was limited all last week as he comes back from a quad injury. He sat out the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Texans but could make his debut against the Bengals.

Humphrey had foot surgery on Aug. 16 and was reportedly expected to miss about a month. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Humphrey "has a shot" to play against the Bengals but that it remained to be seen.

In addition to running back J.K. Dobbins, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the three other Ravens injured in Sunday's Week 1 opener are all also not practicing Wednesday.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, and safety Marcus Williams were all not present for the early portion of practice open to reporters.

Williams will be out "a while" but his timeline will depend on whether he opts to have surgery. Stanley and Linderbaum are week-to-week, Harbaugh said Monday.

"They could be out this game, and we'll be counting on the [other] guys if they are out to step up and play," Harbaugh said.

If Humphrey can't make his return, the Ravens' cornerbacks of Brandon Stephens, Ronald Darby, Rock Ya-Sin, Ar'Darius Washington and others will have their hands full with the Bengals' wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.