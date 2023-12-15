Presented by

Kyle Hamilton Has a 'Good' Chance to Play in Jacksonville

Dec 15, 2023 at 02:42 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

Just a week after suffering a knee injury, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has a "good" chance to play in Sunday's game in Jacksonville.

The Ravens are going to be at, or close to, full strength for the crucial Week 15 game on "Sunday Night Football." All 53 players practiced Friday.

Hamilton is the only question mark and that is trending in the right direction. Hamilton was a full practice participant Friday for the first time this week.

"We'll just see how he does the next couple days, but he's in a good place right now," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Having Hamilton would be huge for Baltimore's defense, which uses him in a variety of positions. Plus, Hamilton is a good matchup against Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, who is coming off his best game of the season with 11 catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebackers Roquan Smith (back) and Malik Harrison (groin) were both full practice participants Thursday and Friday and have been removed from the report, meaning they are good to go.

Tyler Huntley returned to practice after being out Thursday for the birth of his first child, a son, Tyler Jr. Harbaugh indicated that the Ravens could activate rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm off injured reserve, but with a fully healthy roster, gameday roster spots are hard to come by.

The Jaguars have far more injury concerns. Starting cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad) and starting safety Andre Cisco (groin) have been ruled out. Backup cornerback Tre Herndon (concussion) is questionable after being limited all week. Jacksonville's 31st-ranked pass defense had some breakdowns without them last week against the Browns.

Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder) is questionable and Jacksonville is already without one of its top receivers, Christian Kirk. Starting guard Ezra Cleveland (knee) and starting left tackle Walker Little (hamstring) are questionable after both being limited all this week.

