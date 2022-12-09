Who's Playing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Misses All Steelers Week Practices

Dec 09, 2022 at 01:09 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120922-LamarWPWN
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is not at Friday's Ravens practice, capping Steelers week with the star quarterback sidelined every day.

The final injury report will be released later today and could make it official that Tyler Huntley will start in Pittsburgh.

The good news is that right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) returned to practice after being sidelined Wednesday and Thursday. Center Trystan Colon (personal) also is back.

However, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) isn't practicing Friday. He was full Wednesday and limited Thursday. Stanley has missed the past two games.

Patrick Queen (thigh) remains at practice, though outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was not at the early portion Friday.

