Who's Playing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Misses All Steelers Week Practices

Lamar Jackson is not at Friday's Ravens practice, capping Steelers week with the star quarterback sidelined every day.

The final injury report will be released later today and could make it official that Tyler Huntley will start in Pittsburgh.

The good news is that right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) returned to practice after being sidelined Wednesday and Thursday. Center Trystan Colon (personal) also is back.

However, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) isn't practicing Friday. He was full Wednesday and limited Thursday. Stanley has missed the past two games.