Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Falcons: Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined

Cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (knee) are still sidelined and haven't practiced all week. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Brandon Stephens' role will increase with Peters going down.

"He goes out there and competes. There are some situations where he'll win some, lose some, but the guy is out there, and he's battling, and he knows what to do, he's very conscientious," Macdonald said. "We expect him to go out there and not miss a beat."