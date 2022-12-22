Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Falcons: Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined

Lamar Jackson is not practicing again Thursday, which is not a good sign for Saturday's Week 16 game against the Falcons.
The full injury report will be released later this afternoon.
Jackson suffered a reported knee sprain on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos and hasn't practiced since. It would be a third straight game sidelined if he doesn't play.
There were reports last weekend that the Ravens were hopeful that Jackson could return versus Atlanta, but Head Coach John Harbaugh has been mum on Jackson's recovery.
The good news is that Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a right (throwing) shoulder issue, was back on the practice field Thursday and is throwing. He was limited Wednesday.
Cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (knee) are still sidelined and haven't practiced all week. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Brandon Stephens' role will increase with Peters going down.
"He goes out there and competes. There are some situations where he'll win some, lose some, but the guy is out there, and he's battling, and he knows what to do, he's very conscientious," Macdonald said. "We expect him to go out there and not miss a beat."
If Campbell doesn't play, the Ravens will need more across the defensive line from Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington and Brent Urban. Urban is Campbell's backup on the depth chart.