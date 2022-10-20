Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Out for Second Straight Day

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is not practicing for a second straight day heading into Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Andrews was listed with a knee injury Wednesday and was not seen at the early portion of practice open to media Thursday.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Andrews had a rest day.

Andrews leads the Ravens in receptions (39), receiving yards (455) and touchdown catches (5). He's tied with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for the ninth-most receiving yards in the league.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is also not practicing for a second straight day after his knee tightened up at MetLife Stadium, leaving him sidelined for the second half.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (rest) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are also not practicing again Thursday. They finished last week's game without any obvious injury.

The good news is right tackle Morgan Moses (heel) is back on the field after being knocked out of the Giants game and not practicing Wednesday. Moses hasn't missed a game over the past seven years.

The Ravens also got reserve guard Ben Cleveland (foot) back on the field for the first time in weeks.