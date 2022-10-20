Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Out for Second Straight Day

Oct 20, 2022 at 03:32 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102022-Andrews_Dobbins
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) TE Mark Andrews & RB J.K. Dobbins

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is not practicing for a second straight day heading into Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Andrews was listed with a knee injury Wednesday and was not seen at the early portion of practice open to media Thursday.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Andrews had a rest day.

Andrews leads the Ravens in receptions (39), receiving yards (455) and touchdown catches (5). He's tied with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for the ninth-most receiving yards in the league.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is also not practicing for a second straight day after his knee tightened up at MetLife Stadium, leaving him sidelined for the second half.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (rest) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are also not practicing again Thursday. They finished last week's game without any obvious injury.

The good news is right tackle Morgan Moses (heel) is back on the field after being knocked out of the Giants game and not practicing Wednesday. Moses hasn't missed a game over the past seven years.

The Ravens also got reserve guard Ben Cleveland (foot) back on the field for the first time in weeks.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay and defensive tackle Calais Campbell returned from rest days.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Rashod Bateman, Justin Houston Return to Practice

Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins among seven starters not on the field at the start of Wednesday's practice.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Ruled Out Again

Ronnie Stanley will play more snaps than last week. Justice Hill is questionable after two practices this week.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Justice Hill Returns to Practice

Justice Hill (hamstring) is back at practice after missing last week's game against the Bengals. Ronnie Stanley is practicing but Rashod Bateman is still out.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Giants: Rashod Bateman, Ronnie Stanley Not Practicing

After playing his first game Sunday, Ronnie Stanley isn't practicing Wednesday, which could be just part of the planned routine.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Among Four Ravens Ruled Out

Devin Duvernay will be the team's top wide receiver.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bills

Head Coach John Harbaugh said outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) and cornerback Marcus Peters (back) are expected to play.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Titans

Outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue is back at practice but wide receiver Willie Snead IV is not.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith have a chance to get back on the field in the regular-season finale. The Ravens have 10 questionable players.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice, but the Ravens have a lengthy injury report.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not Ravens vs. Giants

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss his second consecutive game. Daniel Jones and Blake Martinez are questionable for the Giants, while Golden Tate is out.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Giants

Calais Campbell continues to rest his calf and nine Ravens sat out Wednesday overall. Meanwhile, the Giants don't know who their quarterback will be Sunday.

Find Tickets
Advertising