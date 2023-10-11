Ravens Tackles Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari Return to Practice

Ravens offensive tackles Morgan Moses and Patrick Mekari are practicing Wednesday at the Tottenham practice facility, a good sign for Baltimore's chance of getting two top tackles back on the field for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Moses missed last week's game in Pittsburgh because of a shoulder injury, ending his streak of 134 straight games played dating back to his rookie season. It was a big loss considering his backup, Mekari, was up against one of the NFL's top pass rushers in T.J. Watt.

Then Mekari went down midway through the 17-10 loss, sending second-year offensive lineman Daniel Faalele into action.

The Titans' primary pass rushers are outside linebacker Arden Key (2.5 sacks), defensive end Denico Autry (4.0 sacks) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (2.5 sacks).

Not spotted at the start of Wednesday's Ravens practice were outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Odafe Oweh (ankle) and safety Geno Stone.

Asked about Clowney, Head Coach John Harbaugh said several Ravens were under the weather, but that Clowney will play Sunday.

"We've got some guys a little bit sick," Harbaugh said. "They missed practice because they were sick."

Harbaugh was also asked about Odell Beckham Jr., who returned to action in Week 5 after missing two games with an ankle injury.