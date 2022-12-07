Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sidelined, But Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley Practicing

Dec 07, 2022 at 03:06 PM
120722-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) T Ronnie Stanley & ILB Patrick Queen

Lamar Jackson is not practicing to start Steelers week, but two other key Ravens are on the field.

Linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) are practicing Wednesday. Stanley was a full participant while Queen was limited.

Stanley was a limited practice participant two days last week but did not play in the game.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's "very hopeful" that Stanley will play Sunday in Pittsburgh after missing the past two weeks.

Jackson is dealing with a knee injury, which ESPN's Adam Schefter reported to be a sprained PCL that is expected to sideline him for 1-3 weeks.

"I would say it's kind of week to week," Harbaugh said Monday. "As the week goes on, we'll see for this week. Probably less likely for this week, but it's not impossible. After that, it'll become more and more likely."

Other Ravens who did not practice Wednesday were wide receiver Devin Duvernay (rest), cornerback Marcus Peters (rest), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest), guard Kevin Zeitler (knee), tackle Morgan Moses (rest), center Trystan Colon (personal matter), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (toe), defensive end Calais Campbell (rest) and cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring).

For the Steelers, running back Najee Harris (oblique), right tackle Chuks Okorafor (shoulder), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) were among those who didn't practice. Linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) were limited.

