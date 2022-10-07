Who's Playing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Among Four Ravens Ruled Out

Justice Hill Ruled Out, J.K. Dobbins Ready to Go

Running back Justice Hill (hamstring) didn't practice all week and has been ruled out. Harbaugh said it's not a major injury, but Hill isn't ready to go yet.

J.K. Dobbins (chest), who was sidelined on Wednesday, said he's ready to play and will carry the load if need be. He'll be backed up by Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake.

"If the team needs time to be that workhorse, then I'm there. I'm ready to do it," Dobbins said.

Ronnie Stanley Questionable After Following Same Schedule

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley did not suit up for Friday's practice and is questionable to play.

Stanley followed the same practice schedule as last week as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, then getting a rest day on Friday.

If Stanley doesn't play, Patrick Mekari could after missing last week because of an ankle injury. He was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday. If Mekari can't play, rookie Daniel Faalele would get the start again.

"They're all guys that can play and play very effectively," Harbaugh said. "That's really a bonus for us right now. So, when Ronnie comes back, Ronnie's going to be Ronnie, and then you have these other two guys [who] because of the circumstances have proven that they can do a great job."

Marcus Peters Questionable, Justin Houston Ruled Out

Cornerback Marcus Peters is dealing with a quad issue that left him limited in Thursday's practice and sidelined Friday. He's questionable to play.

Not having Peters would be a tough blow against the top wide receiver trio in the game of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

It will also be key to get pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and the Ravens will have to do so without Justin Houston (groin) for a second straight game.