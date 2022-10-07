Who's Playing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Among Four Ravens Ruled Out

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is one of four Ravens ruled out for Sunday night's primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bateman didn't practice all week. He leads Ravens receivers in yards (243) and has made two of the team's most explosive plays.
That means Devin Duvernay will step into the No. 1 wide receiver role. Duvernay has one more catch (12) than Bateman and has hauled in all but one of his 13 targets. Duvernay is tied with tight end Mark Andrews with three touchdown receptions.
"'Bate' is really valuable to us. He's really coming along as a receiver, so if he's not out there, he's definitely going to be missed," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday.
"But the flip side of that is we have some other guys who can step in there and make plays for us as well. I like what I'm seeing out at practice this week, so we just have to keep working through it. We have a multitude of tight ends, our receivers are doing a great job, when you look at their production based on what we're asking of them, they're extremely productive. So, I feel really good about it. Some other guys will step up."
Demarcus Robinson has extensive starting experience, and the Ravens could ask for more from Tylan Wallace and/or James Proche II. Tight end Isaiah Likely, who has gotten off to a quieter start than expected with five catches for 51 yards, could also have a larger role.
Justice Hill Ruled Out, J.K. Dobbins Ready to Go
Running back Justice Hill (hamstring) didn't practice all week and has been ruled out. Harbaugh said it's not a major injury, but Hill isn't ready to go yet.
J.K. Dobbins (chest), who was sidelined on Wednesday, said he's ready to play and will carry the load if need be. He'll be backed up by Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake.
"If the team needs time to be that workhorse, then I'm there. I'm ready to do it," Dobbins said.
Ronnie Stanley Questionable After Following Same Schedule
Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley did not suit up for Friday's practice and is questionable to play.
Stanley followed the same practice schedule as last week as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, then getting a rest day on Friday.
If Stanley doesn't play, Patrick Mekari could after missing last week because of an ankle injury. He was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday. If Mekari can't play, rookie Daniel Faalele would get the start again.
"They're all guys that can play and play very effectively," Harbaugh said. "That's really a bonus for us right now. So, when Ronnie comes back, Ronnie's going to be Ronnie, and then you have these other two guys [who] because of the circumstances have proven that they can do a great job."
Marcus Peters Questionable, Justin Houston Ruled Out
Cornerback Marcus Peters is dealing with a quad issue that left him limited in Thursday's practice and sidelined Friday. He's questionable to play.
Not having Peters would be a tough blow against the top wide receiver trio in the game of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
It will also be key to get pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and the Ravens will have to do so without Justin Houston (groin) for a second straight game.
Baltimore will again lean on Odafe Oweh and Jason Pierre-Paul on the edges. Tyus Bowser has not started practicing yet even though he's eligible to return after missing the mandatory four games on the PUP list.