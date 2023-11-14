Presented by

Seven Ravens Missing From Tuesday's Practice

Nov 14, 2023 at 02:59 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

111423WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G John Simpson

Seven Ravens are not on the field the start of practice Tuesday, the team's only full practice before Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) were injured in Sunday's loss to the Browns. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said both are day-to-day, and he didn't have much more to add Tuesday.

"They'll be working, and we'll see how the guys – all the different guys – we'll see how they are Thursday," Harbaugh said. "Guys are doing their best. We'll probably have some good news, maybe not on some other ones, but guys are working hard to get back." 

The other Ravens who didn't Thursday are wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., left guard John Simpson, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion).

Beckham has been getting extra rest time the past two weeks and this could be more of the same. Clowney left Sunday's game briefly holding his arm, but returned to action. Van Noy was an estimated limited participant for Monday's walkthrough.

Perhaps the biggest surprise Tuesday is Simpson's absence. Ben Cleveland stepped in during the early portion of practice, as Patrick Mekari may be needed at left tackle if Stanley can't play. Harbaugh did not elaborate on Simpson's status when asked specifically about him.

Morgan Moses (shoulder) practiced again after being a full participant all week and said he's preparing to face the Bengals.

"I'm preparing myself to get ready for this. I'm excited," said Moses, who has been sidelined the past two games. "I'm prepared."

Related Content

news

Marlon Humphrey Day-to-Day With Calf Strain

Ronnie Stanley (knee) is listed as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice. Bengals have injury concerns with key players.
news

Four Ravens Are Questionable, Browns O-Line Banged Up

Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) was still limited in Friday's practice. Michael Pierce (illness) returned to practice Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Ravens Practice

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is not practicing again Thursday but came onto the field in street clothes.
news

Morgan Moses Returns to Practice; Marcus Williams Removed From Injury Report

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
news

Marcus Williams Questionable, Morgan Moses Doubtful to Play vs. Seahawks

Right tackle Morgan Moses is also questionable to play against the Seahawks in Week 9.
news

Four Ravens Return to Practice

Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley, Gus Edwards, and Odafe Oweh all returned to the practice field on Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against Seattle. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses was out for a second straight day. 
news

Marcus Williams Returns to Ravens Practice, But Six Players Absent

Ravens missing from Wednesday's practice include WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Gus Edwards, OLB Odafe Oweh, and the starting tackles.
news

Kyler Murray Doubtful to Play Ravens, Odafe Oweh Questionable

Ravens safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for another game. Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) didn't practice Friday.
news

Roquan Smith Back at Ravens Practice, Says He'll Play in Arizona

Ravens LB Roquan Smith (shoulder) is back on the field after missing Wednesday's practice and RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) also returned.
news

Roquan Smith, Two Others Not at Ravens Practice

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been designated for return from IR. Safety Marcus Williams remains sidelined.
news

Odafe Oweh Poised to Return vs. Lions, Marcus Williams Ruled Out

The Ravens' pass rush will get even better. The Lions expect rookie first-round running back Jahmyr Gibbs to carry the load.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising