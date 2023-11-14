Seven Ravens Missing From Tuesday's Practice

Seven Ravens are not on the field the start of practice Tuesday, the team's only full practice before Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) were injured in Sunday's loss to the Browns. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said both are day-to-day, and he didn't have much more to add Tuesday.

"They'll be working, and we'll see how the guys – all the different guys – we'll see how they are Thursday," Harbaugh said. "Guys are doing their best. We'll probably have some good news, maybe not on some other ones, but guys are working hard to get back."

The other Ravens who didn't Thursday are wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., left guard John Simpson, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion).

Beckham has been getting extra rest time the past two weeks and this could be more of the same. Clowney left Sunday's game briefly holding his arm, but returned to action. Van Noy was an estimated limited participant for Monday's walkthrough.

Perhaps the biggest surprise Tuesday is Simpson's absence. Ben Cleveland stepped in during the early portion of practice, as Patrick Mekari may be needed at left tackle if Stanley can't play. Harbaugh did not elaborate on Simpson's status when asked specifically about him.

Morgan Moses (shoulder) practiced again after being a full participant all week and said he's preparing to face the Bengals.