Ravens Have Full Practice Attendance, Browns Banged Up

The Ravens have dealt with their fair share of injuries, but they're getting healthy at the right time.

Baltimore has perfect attendance for Friday's walkthrough indoor practice before Sunday's Week 10 game against the rival Cleveland Browns.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis both returned from illnesses. Pierce had missed the previous two days of practice. That means all players on the 53-man roster were on the field.

The Ravens still don't have outside linebackers David Ojabo (knee/ankle) or Tyus Bowser (knee), as they're on injured reserve and non-football injury reserve. Cornerback Kevon Seymour is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he's on the practice squad.

The Browns, meanwhile, are banged up heading into Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium. Starting right tackle Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder) has not practiced all week. If he can't play, the Browns will be down to their third-string right tackle.

Cleveland already lost starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. last week to a knee injury, meaning James Hudson III will be protecting Deshaun Watson's blindside. They'll be facing a Ravens pass rush that leads the league with 35 sacks.