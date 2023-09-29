Ravens Rule Out Five Players vs. Browns, Ronnie Stanley Doubtful

Kyle Van Noy Could Help Immediately at OLB

Without Oweh and Ojabo, the Ravens signed veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy this week and he could be elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Van Noy impressed teammates and coaches in practice this week with how quickly he picked up the defense. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald laughed when he said Van Noy has already come to him with some third-down ideas.

"Similar to when Roquan [Smith] showed up here; it's like, 'OK. This dude, he knows his stuff,'" Macdonald said. "He's an impressive guy all the way around. Obviously, [he's] a great football player from what we've seen already on the practice field, and he has a great track record."

Harbaugh said Van Noy "looked good" in practice and will be ready if he's activated.