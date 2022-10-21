Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Rashod Bateman Questionable, J.K. Dobbins Ruled Out

The Ravens could get their top receiver back Sunday as Rashod Bateman practiced every day this week and is listed as questionable to play.
Bateman leads Baltimore's wideouts in receiving yards and his big-play ability would go a long way in helping to open up the Ravens offense. Bateman has missed the past two games due to a foot injury.
"It's feeling good. I'm getting better day by day, so I guess we'll look and see," Bateman said Friday. "That's a Coach 'Harbs' [Harbaugh] decision. So, I honestly can't wait to see what he says either."
Bateman said he didn't realize the severity of the injury when he first suffered it in Week 4 against the Bills. Bateman came out of the blue tent and briefly re-entered the game before being shut down.
"We were definitely unsure of what it was, and coming back, we found out what it was," Batman said. "It's just going to take a little time. So, I'm getting treatment, and we'll see where it goes.
"Obviously, everybody knows I got hurt last year, so dealing with injuries right now, it sucks, but it is what it is. I'm just hoping to get back out there with the guys."
J.K. Dobbins Ruled Out, Reportedly Expected to Have Another Surgery
After experiencing some knee tightness at MetLife Stadium, running back J.K. Dobbins didn't practice this week and has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Dobbins sat out the second half against the Giants and Kenyan Drake carried the load with 119 rushing yards. While Drake could be a centerpiece of the ground game again, two other running backs could also make their return.
Gus Edwards practiced every day this week and could be activated to the 53-man roster to play in his first game since last year's torn ACL. On Thursday, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said, "Gus is looking really good. I think he's on track."
Justice Hill, who hasn't played the past two games after a hamstring pull, has also practiced all week and is questionable. Hill still leads all the Ravens' running backs with 6.6 yards per carry this season as a speedy threat who can stretch defenses horizontally.
Late Friday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Dobbins is expected to undergo another knee surgery.
Mark Andrews, Patrick Ricard Return to Practice
Two other essential parts of the Ravens offense returned to practice Friday as tight end Mark Andrews and fullback Patrick Ricard took the field after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with knee issues.
Andrews was limited Friday while Ricard was a full participant. Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but Andrews made it pretty clear he intends to play.
"It felt great [to be back at practice]," Andrews said. "I [was] just getting rest. [I'm] excited to play at home, excited to be in front of these fans, excited to play with my teammates and just get back after it."
Andrews rarely takes a day off and Harbaugh smiled when asked if it was difficult to get his star tight end to rest.
"It was just one of those things – talking with the coaches and the trainers," Andrews said. "And obviously that's a hard field that we just played on. My body feels great right now. I'm ready to go."
Justin Houston Ends the Week Out of Practice
Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston got back on the practice field this week but isn't a sure thing to play Sunday.
Houston is listed as questionable after being limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices and sitting out Friday. Houston's two sacks are still tied for the second most on the team.
It remains to be seen whether Tyus Bowser returns to game action. He finished his second week of practice with the team.
Morgan Moses Questionable, Returns to Practice
Veteran right tackle Morgan Moses hasn't missed a game since 2014, so it's going to take a lot for him to sit out Sunday.
Moses went to the sideline during Sunday's game against the Giants after suffering a heel injury. He missed Wednesday's practice but was a limited participant the other two days and is questionable to play.
"It's been what, seven years?" Moses said. "Obviously just working hard. We have a couple more days left to get myself together and we'll see how it goes."
Browns Rule Out Two Pro Bowlers
The Browns ruled out two Pro Bowlers with cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) and guard Wyatt Teller (calf).
Both are instrumental parts of the Browns operation with Ward being their best defensive back and Teller a key part of Cleveland's top-ranked rushing attack.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable to play after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.
The Browns also ruled out backup right tackle Joe Haeg.