Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Rashod Bateman Questionable, J.K. Dobbins Ruled Out

Mark Andrews, Patrick Ricard Return to Practice

Two other essential parts of the Ravens offense returned to practice Friday as tight end Mark Andrews and fullback Patrick Ricard took the field after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with knee issues.

Andrews was limited Friday while Ricard was a full participant. Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but Andrews made it pretty clear he intends to play.

"It felt great [to be back at practice]," Andrews said. "I [was] just getting rest. [I'm] excited to play at home, excited to be in front of these fans, excited to play with my teammates and just get back after it."

Andrews rarely takes a day off and Harbaugh smiled when asked if it was difficult to get his star tight end to rest.

"It was just one of those things – talking with the coaches and the trainers," Andrews said. "And obviously that's a hard field that we just played on. My body feels great right now. I'm ready to go."

Justin Houston Ends the Week Out of Practice

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston got back on the practice field this week but isn't a sure thing to play Sunday.

Houston is listed as questionable after being limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices and sitting out Friday. Houston's two sacks are still tied for the second most on the team.

It remains to be seen whether Tyus Bowser returns to game action. He finished his second week of practice with the team.

Morgan Moses Questionable, Returns to Practice

Veteran right tackle Morgan Moses hasn't missed a game since 2014, so it's going to take a lot for him to sit out Sunday.

Moses went to the sideline during Sunday's game against the Giants after suffering a heel injury. He missed Wednesday's practice but was a limited participant the other two days and is questionable to play.

"It's been what, seven years?" Moses said. "Obviously just working hard. We have a couple more days left to get myself together and we'll see how it goes."

Browns Rule Out Two Pro Bowlers

The Browns ruled out two Pro Bowlers with cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) and guard Wyatt Teller (calf).

Both are instrumental parts of the Browns operation with Ward being their best defensive back and Teller a key part of Cleveland's top-ranked rushing attack.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable to play after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.