Presented by

Kyler Murray Doubtful to Play Ravens, Odafe Oweh Questionable

Oct 27, 2023 at 04:49 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

102723wpwn
Shawn Hubbard / Ross D. Franklin/Baltimore Ravens Photos / AP Photo
From left: OLB Odafe Oweh, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

After a week of mystery, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Murray has been a full participant in practice this week and is "fully healthy," according to Head Coach Johnathan Gannon, but the Cardinals are taking it slow bringing back Murray from last season's major knee injury.

"We'll see," the tight-lipped Gannon said when asked Friday if Murray will play.

Head Coach John Harbaugh matched that level of insight when asked about how he and the Ravens are handling Murray's questionable status.

"We'll see," Harbaugh said with a smile. "That's really all you can say. We'll be ready for whichever quarterback is playing, and we'll have the players play." 

The same applies for the Ravens' own injured players. Safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second straight game after not practicing this week, but Baltimore has three players listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and did not practice Friday. Harbaugh was asked if Oweh aggravated the ankle injury that he returned from last Sunday against the Lions.

"We'll be seeing how he does if he's out there on Sunday," Harbaugh said. "[I'm] really not commenting on injuries at this point in time in the season too much. He's not going to be out for any period of time. We'll see if he plays on Sunday."

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) are also questionable.

Mitchell got his first NFL touch last week but went down after just two snaps. If he's able to play, the Ravens wouldn't need to call up a third running back Saturday.

Wallace has been designated for return from injured reserve and been a full practice participant this week. He would need to be moved to the 53-man roster if he's going to play Sunday, and the Ravens do have an open spot after waiving outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon.

Starting Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder) and starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (neck) have been ruled out, as has backup linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring).

Starting strong safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is questionable, along with backup cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) and reserve wide receiver Greg Dortch (ankle).

