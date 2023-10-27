Kyler Murray Doubtful to Play Ravens, Odafe Oweh Questionable

Head Coach John Harbaugh matched that level of insight when asked about how he and the Ravens are handling Murray's questionable status.

"We'll see," Harbaugh said with a smile. "That's really all you can say. We'll be ready for whichever quarterback is playing, and we'll have the players play."

The same applies for the Ravens' own injured players. Safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second straight game after not practicing this week, but Baltimore has three players listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and did not practice Friday. Harbaugh was asked if Oweh aggravated the ankle injury that he returned from last Sunday against the Lions.