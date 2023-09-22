Ravens Rule Out Seven Players Ahead of Colts Game

Colts Rule Out Rookie QB Anthony Richardson, Center Ryan Kelly

The Colts officially ruled out rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion) for Sunday's game, meaning veteran Gardner Minshew will start at M&T Bank Stadium.

Minshew last started a game in Baltimore in 2020, which the Ravens won, 40-14. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked five times and lost a fumble.

While it will be Minshew's first start with the Colts, he previously operated in Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen's system in Philadelphia with success. Minshew went 19-of-23 for 171 yards and one touchdown last week after taking over for Richardson early in a 31-20 win over the Texans.

"Gardner Minshew has obviously proven he can win in this league. He's played very many times," Harbaugh said Friday. "He's a challenging quarterback.

"In that system, he's really established himself with Coach Steichen in Philadelphia, in terms of running that system well. He did it for a long stretch last year. We've watched a lot of him. We understand his game, and we'll have our hands full, and we'll have to be at our best to defend him."