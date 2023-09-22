Ravens Rule Out Seven Players Ahead of Colts Game

The Ravens were short-handed last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's even more drastic this week against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Ravens ruled out seven players for Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
The players ruled out are:
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)
- OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle)
- LT Ronnie Stanley (knee)
- C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle)
- CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
- S Marcus Williams (pectoral)
- RB Justice Hill (foot)
It's the same four that were ruled out last week, plus Beckham, Hill, and Oweh.
"We thought we would have a couple of guys back this week, [but] they'll be working for next week," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
"So, they're right in that range. So, that's the good news. So, I feel good about it, and I feel good about the guys that are going to get an opportunity to play this week. They're excited."
With Oweh out, Harbaugh already stated Friday that second-year outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon will be called up from the practice squad to play in his first NFL game.
With Hill sidelined, the Ravens are expected to bring up Melvin Gordon III and likely Kenyan Drake, who was signed to the practice squad this week.
With Beckham out, rookie Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and others should see more action. Baltimore's wide receiver depth is already proving critical.
Humphrey still hasn't returned to the practice field after his foot surgery on Aug. 16, but Harbaugh said his recovery has "basically" gone according to the original timeline.
"It's been within the range," Harbaugh said. "You can't say exactly to the day. He's in the neighborhood."
Brandon Stephens, Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby will again be the Ravens' top three cornerbacks, and Stone will start in place of Williams, but Baltimore also has to replace top slot cornerback Ar'Darius Washington, who went on injured reserve this week with a chest injury. Arthur Maulet, who was a healthy scratch the first two weeks, is expected to step into that spot.
The Ravens' offensive line had a stellar game last week with Patrick Mekari and Sam Mustipher stepping in for Stanley and Linderbaum, respectively. They'll have another stiff challenge against the Colts, who have a strong defensive line led by DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and Kwity Paye.
"That's the No. 1 issue for sure. That front is outstanding," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "The two tackles are two of the best in the league."
Colts Rule Out Rookie QB Anthony Richardson, Center Ryan Kelly
The Colts officially ruled out rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion) for Sunday's game, meaning veteran Gardner Minshew will start at M&T Bank Stadium.
Minshew last started a game in Baltimore in 2020, which the Ravens won, 40-14. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked five times and lost a fumble.
While it will be Minshew's first start with the Colts, he previously operated in Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen's system in Philadelphia with success. Minshew went 19-of-23 for 171 yards and one touchdown last week after taking over for Richardson early in a 31-20 win over the Texans.
"Gardner Minshew has obviously proven he can win in this league. He's played very many times," Harbaugh said Friday. "He's a challenging quarterback.
"In that system, he's really established himself with Coach Steichen in Philadelphia, in terms of running that system well. He did it for a long stretch last year. We've watched a lot of him. We understand his game, and we'll have our hands full, and we'll have to be at our best to defend him."
The Colts also ruled out starting center Ryan Kelly. One of their top cornerbacks, Kenny Moore II, is questionable with a knee injury. Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson (toe) is also questionable but returned to full practice Friday after sitting out the first two days.