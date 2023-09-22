Presented by

Ravens Rule Out Seven Players Ahead of Colts Game

Sep 22, 2023 at 03:22 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

092223WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens were short-handed last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's even more drastic this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens ruled out seven players for Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The players ruled out are:

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)
  • OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle)
  • LT Ronnie Stanley (knee)
  • C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle)
  • CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
  • S Marcus Williams (pectoral)
  • RB Justice Hill (foot)

It's the same four that were ruled out last week, plus Beckham, Hill, and Oweh.

"We thought we would have a couple of guys back this week, [but] they'll be working for next week," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"So, they're right in that range. So, that's the good news. So, I feel good about it, and I feel good about the guys that are going to get an opportunity to play this week. They're excited."

With Oweh out, Harbaugh already stated Friday that second-year outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon will be called up from the practice squad to play in his first NFL game.

With Hill sidelined, the Ravens are expected to bring up Melvin Gordon III and likely Kenyan Drake, who was signed to the practice squad this week.

With Beckham out, rookie Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and others should see more action. Baltimore's wide receiver depth is already proving critical.

Humphrey still hasn't returned to the practice field after his foot surgery on Aug. 16, but Harbaugh said his recovery has "basically" gone according to the original timeline.

"It's been within the range," Harbaugh said. "You can't say exactly to the day. He's in the neighborhood."

Brandon Stephens, Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby will again be the Ravens' top three cornerbacks, and Stone will start in place of Williams, but Baltimore also has to replace top slot cornerback Ar'Darius Washington, who went on injured reserve this week with a chest injury. Arthur Maulet, who was a healthy scratch the first two weeks, is expected to step into that spot.

The Ravens' offensive line had a stellar game last week with Patrick Mekari and Sam Mustipher stepping in for Stanley and Linderbaum, respectively. They'll have another stiff challenge against the Colts, who have a strong defensive line led by DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and Kwity Paye.

"That's the No. 1 issue for sure. That front is outstanding," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "The two tackles are two of the best in the league."

Colts Rule Out Rookie QB Anthony Richardson, Center Ryan Kelly

The Colts officially ruled out rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion) for Sunday's game, meaning veteran Gardner Minshew will start at M&T Bank Stadium.

Minshew last started a game in Baltimore in 2020, which the Ravens won, 40-14. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked five times and lost a fumble.

While it will be Minshew's first start with the Colts, he previously operated in Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen's system in Philadelphia with success. Minshew went 19-of-23 for 171 yards and one touchdown last week after taking over for Richardson early in a 31-20 win over the Texans.

"Gardner Minshew has obviously proven he can win in this league. He's played very many times," Harbaugh said Friday. "He's a challenging quarterback.

"In that system, he's really established himself with Coach Steichen in Philadelphia, in terms of running that system well. He did it for a long stretch last year. We've watched a lot of him. We understand his game, and we'll have our hands full, and we'll have to be at our best to defend him."

The Colts also ruled out starting center Ryan Kelly. One of their top cornerbacks, Kenny Moore II, is questionable with a knee injury. Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson (toe) is also questionable but returned to full practice Friday after sitting out the first two days.

Related Content

news

Eight Key Absences to Start Colts Week

The Ravens don't have WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Justice Hill, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, CB Marlon Humphrey and more to start the week.
news

Mark Andrews Practices Fully; Ravens Rule Out Four Starters

The Ravens will be without offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum when they take on the Bengals in Week 2.
news

Marlon Humphrey Not Practicing, Mark Andrews Still Limited to Start Bengals Week

Offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum are also not practicing to start the week.
news

Mark Andrews Questionable After Week of Limited Practice

Marlon Humphrey has been officially ruled out. Odell Beckham is ready to go. There are no limitations on Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins.
news

Mark Andrews Returns to Ravens Practice

Mark Andrews is dealing with a quad injury. Tyler Huntley is back with no restrictions. Marlon Humphrey is still sidelined.
news

Tyler Huntley Practices Fully, But Still Questionable to Play

Gus Edwards has cleared concussion protocol and Marcus Peters is ready to return.
news

Lamar Jackson Still Out, But Tyler Huntley Is Throwing and Gus Edwards Is Back

Lamar Jackson is still not at practice, but the Ravens' quarterback situation seems to be improving.
news

Lamar Jackson Not Practicing, Tyler Huntley 'On Schedule'

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is not throwing passes again Wednesday, and Gus Edwards (concussion protocol) is not back on the field.
news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out, Tyler Huntley Expected to Start vs. Bengals

Calais Campbell (knee) and Marcus Peters (calf) are both questionable. DeSean Jackson and Brandon Stephens dealing with illnesses.
news

Calais Campbell Returns to Practice; Lamar Jackson Still Out

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was not throwing during the early portion of practice again. 
news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice, Marcus Peters Returns

Marcus Peters returned to practice. Calais Campbell is still sidelined.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising