Mark Andrews Returns to Ravens Practice

Sep 06, 2023 at 02:39 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

090623WPHN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is back at practice Wednesday, as anticipated.

Andrews was running sprints on a side field as players arrived for practice ahead of Sunday's season-opener against the Houston Texans.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh told reporters and fans not to push the panic button when Andrews missed his sixth straight practice due to undisclosed injury reasons.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was again practicing Wednesday after returning Monday for the first time since his hamstring injury in the preseason opener on Aug. 11. It remains to be seen who the No. 2 quarterback is for Sunday's game between Huntley and Josh Johnson.

Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the only player absent from the early portion of practice. After having foot surgery in mid-August, Humphrey was reportedly expected to miss about a month.

If Humphrey doesn't play in Week 1, which would seem doubtful if he doesn't practice this week, some combination of Rock Ya-Sin, Ronald Darby, and Brandon Stephens is expected to start against the Texans.

