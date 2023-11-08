Presented by

Morgan Moses Returns to Practice; Marcus Williams Removed From Injury Report

Nov 08, 2023 at 02:30 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

11823WPWN
Shawn Hubbard
From left: S Marcus Williams, T Morgan Moses

Morgan Moses is back to full practice participation as the Ravens gear up to play a big game against the Browns Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Moses (shoulder) did not practice at all last week and missed his second game of the season against the Seahawks. Patrick Mekari stepped in and once again played well, but the Ravens would love to have their full lineup of offensive tackles available to face the Browns' dynamic pass rushing duo of Myles Garrett (9.5 sacks) and Za'Darius Smith.

Another good sign for the Ravens is that safety Marcus Williams is no longer on the injury report, indicating that he's fully healthy and ready to return to action. Williams was a limited practice participant all last week and has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

His return would give the Ravens a dangerous safety trio alongside Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone, who leads the NFL with six interceptions. Baltimore has used a lot of three-safety looks the past couple years and Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald is well-versed on how to incorporate his playmakers.

The Ravens had just two absences at the start of practice Wednesday: nose tackle Michael Pierce and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Pierce is dealing with an illness and Beckham got a rest day, just like he did last week before playing and scoring his first touchdown.

Cornerback Kevon Seymour (shoulder) also did not practice, though he's on the practice squad.

The Ravens are in good shape health wise. The Browns can't say the same. They had nine players miss practice Wednesday and listed 14 players on their injury report.

Veteran stars Garrett, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and guard Joel Bitonio got rest days, but there are other key players who are sidelined such as tight end David Njoku (knee), cornerback Greg Newsome (groin), running back Pierre Strong (hamstring), and right tackle Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder). The Browns already lost their starting left tackle, Jedrick Wills Jr., to a knee injury last week.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson

