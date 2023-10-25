Presented by

Roquan Smith, Two Others Not at Ravens Practice

Oct 25, 2023 at 02:43 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Terrance Williams/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith did not practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury, marking the first time he has missed practice this season.

Smith would have played all the snaps against the Lions but was one of the starters pulled late in the Ravens' 38-6 win. He didn't mention any injury to reporters after the game.

"I'm not commenting on any of that at this point in time," Harbaugh said Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) also did not practice Wednesday, though he was doing some work on a side field during the early portion of practice open to media.

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) is the only other Raven who didn't practice. Harbaugh said Monday that there's an "outside chance" of Mitchell playing in Arizona, but more possible next week.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) was designated for return to practice from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window before he would have to be moved to the 53-man roster. Wallace is a strong special teams player the Ravens would like to get back in the mix. He was a full practice participant.

Cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) also returned to the field but was limited.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been designated for return, practiced fully Wednesday but Arizona is expected to take it slow with his return.

