Ravens 'Close to Full Strength' in London

The Ravens are in their best health of the year going into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The only player Baltimore ruled out for the game is outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who didn't practice this week as he continues to rehab from an ankle injury.

Offensive tackles Morgan Moses (shoulder) and Patrick Mekari (illness/chest) both had full practices this week and have come off the injury report. Baltimore will have its full offensive line.

"We're close to full strength," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "That's big."

Moses missed his first game since his rookie season last week in Pittsburgh, snapping a streak of 134 straight games played. Then Mekari went down midway through the game, pushing Daniel Faalele into action. Moses has been playing at a high level this season and his return will pay big dividends for an offense looking to bounce back after scoring just 10 points last week.

Some Ravens dealt with illness early in the week, including Mekari and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who missed Wednesday's practice, but it seems they had enough time to get in better shape. Clowney will play Sunday.

Two of the Ravens' most important players, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., are also in better health this week. Humphrey was eased back into action in Pittsburgh but has had another week to strengthen his foot. Beckham said Thursday that he was not at his best last week but, "I feel much better this week." Neither has an injury designation going into the game.

Safety Geno Stone (hamstring) sat out Wednesday's practice but was back to full participation Friday and carries no injury designation.

Titans Starting WR Doesn't Make the Trip, D-Line Hurting

The Titans left starting wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) back home in Nashville. The Titans will probably feed top receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who already has nearly twice as many targets as anyone else on the team.

Tennessee's defensive line is hurting, as star defensive end Jeffery Simmons will play with a shoulder injury after not practicing fully all week. Starting defensive tackle Teair Tart (toe) sat out the first two days of practice and is questionable.

Starting center Aaron Brewer has a sore neck that kept him out of Thursday's practice and limited the rest of the week. He is also questionable.