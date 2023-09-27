Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marcus Williams Return to Practice

The Ravens finally got some good news on the injury front ahead of their big Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) all returned to practice Wednesday. All three have missed the past two games.

Running back Gus Edwards (concussion protocol) was also on the field for the early portion of practice open to the media.

While that's very good news, the Ravens still have many players sidelined. Those not on the field at the beginning of practice are:

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)

RB Justice Hill (foot)

WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring)

OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle)

OLB David Ojabo (ankle)

S Kyle Hamilton (unknown)

It would be a great time for Stanley and Linderbaum to be back in game action with the Browns' Myles Garrett (4.5 sacks) and Za'Darius Smith next up.