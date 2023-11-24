Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley Expect to Play; Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Game-Time Decision'

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley didn't practice Friday, but said he expects to play Sunday. That would be very welcome as he'll go against top Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack, who has the fifth-most sacks (11) in the league.

Stanley said he was worried his knee injury could have been major when he went down against the Browns, but he's set to return less than two weeks later.

"I was fortunate and blessed to have nothing serious come out of that," Stanley said. "I've been down the other road before, so I'm definitely looking at the positive."

One of the biggest unknown for the Ravens is cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who practiced every day this week but was limited throughout. Humphrey (calf) missed last week's game against the Bengals and is listed as questionable. With the Chargers having a high-powered passing attack, including NFL receptions leader Keenan Allen, having Humphrey back on the field would greatly help the Ravens secondary.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness) returned to practice Thursday and Friday and Pepe Williams practiced fully all week and could be moved to the 53-man roster off injured reserve if needed.

Tight end Charlie Kolar didn't practice Friday due to illness and is questionable to play. If he can't suit up, the Ravens would be short-handed at tight end with Mark Andrews (ankle) out.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) is doubtful after not practicing Friday. Harrison plays a role as a run-stopping outside linebacker on defense and is a key special teamer. Linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) is out.