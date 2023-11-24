Presented by

Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley Expect to Play; Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Game-Time Decision'

Nov 24, 2023 at 05:16 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

112423wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: T Ronnie Stanley, WR Zay Flowers, WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens should be at or near full strength going against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" at SoFi Stadium.

Baltimore had four receivers miss some practice time this week – Zay Flowers (hip), Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), Rashod Bateman (foot), and Devin Duvernay (knee) – but Head Coach John Harbaugh said he isn't concerned about the health of his group.

Flowers said Friday that he will play against the Chargers and Bateman confirmed the same on Wednesday after falling down in practice earlier this week. After missing practice Thursday, Flowers returned Friday at full participation.

"I feel good. I'm ready to go. I feel great," Flowers said. "[Playing Sunday] wasn't even a question. I had to take a little break real quick and now I'm back."

Beckham was a little less committal. He suffered a shoulder injury near the end of Thursday night's win over the Bengals when he took a hard hit at the end of a big play. Beckham is listed as questionable to play and told reporters he's a game-time decision.

"I'm trying my best in each and every way," Beckham said. "I won't say that it would pain free, but I'll definitely find a way to do what I can for the people in this locker room and this team and find a way to help us get another win."

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley didn't practice Friday, but said he expects to play Sunday. That would be very welcome as he'll go against top Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack, who has the fifth-most sacks (11) in the league.

Stanley said he was worried his knee injury could have been major when he went down against the Browns, but he's set to return less than two weeks later.

"I was fortunate and blessed to have nothing serious come out of that," Stanley said. "I've been down the other road before, so I'm definitely looking at the positive."

One of the biggest unknown for the Ravens is cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who practiced every day this week but was limited throughout. Humphrey (calf) missed last week's game against the Bengals and is listed as questionable. With the Chargers having a high-powered passing attack, including NFL receptions leader Keenan Allen, having Humphrey back on the field would greatly help the Ravens secondary.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness) returned to practice Thursday and Friday and Pepe Williams practiced fully all week and could be moved to the 53-man roster off injured reserve if needed.

Tight end Charlie Kolar didn't practice Friday due to illness and is questionable to play. If he can't suit up, the Ravens would be short-handed at tight end with Mark Andrews (ankle) out.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) is doubtful after not practicing Friday. Harrison plays a role as a run-stopping outside linebacker on defense and is a key special teamer. Linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) is out.

The Chargers ruled out tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) and safety JT Woods (illness). Tight end Gerald Everett (chest) is questionable, along with wide receiver Jalen Guyton (groin). Pass rusher Joey Bosa (foot) was placed on injured reserve this week.

