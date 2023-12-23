Zay Flowers Questionable, Two Ravens Ruled Out vs. 49ers

Dec 23, 2023 at 05:59 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers (foot) is questionable for "Monday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night.

The Ravens didn't practice Saturday, but Flowers was a full participant on Friday. He didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Flowers leads the Ravens in receptions (65) and receiving yards (680) with three touchdowns. The rookie first-round pick hasn't missed a game, and hardly any practice action, this season.

The Ravens ruled out cornerbacks Arthur Maulet (knee) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion). That leaves them with less depth in the secondary and likely means veteran Rock Ya-Sin will be back in action and/or Damarion "Pepe" Williams will make his 2023 debut.

Rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm (ankle) is questionable to play. His 21-day window is set to expire Monday.

The 49ers ruled out defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/knee), who is one of their top run defenders. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring) is questionable after being limited the past two days.

Backup running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is questionable and San Francisco also ruled out wide receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion), linebacker Oren Burks (knee), and tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle).

