Injury Updates on Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marlon Humphrey

Broderick Washington's Absence Against Bengals Was 'Strategic Decision'

Defensive lineman Broderick Washington was inactive during Baltimore's 34-20 victory over the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" after not being on the injury report. It was Washington's first game missed since 2021, but the Bengals rank No. 30 in the NFL in rushing and the decision not to dress Washington was based on a variety of factors.

"It just has to do with our opponent, the types of formations and personnel groups they were in, the type of game they play on offense," Harbaugh said. "It was a strategic decision in terms of how best to use our personnel."

Washington signed a three-year contract extension in August and Harbaugh said he remains one of Baltimore's hardest-working players and an important piece of the defensive line rotation.

"I love Broderick. He's a guy who just brings it every single practice, every single game," Harbaugh said. "Very physical player. Does a great job pushing the pocket – pass, run game, leader, tone-setter for sure. He's a Raven. We love it when he's out there. He understood the situation. That's a week-to-week process."

Jalyn Armour-Davis Earning Snaps at Cornerback

Second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis played 11 defensive snaps against the Bengals in the second half and received a strong 77.5 grade from PFF. With Humphrey out of the lineup, the Ravens went with a rotation at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens and a host of corners saw action, including Ronald Darby (31 snaps), Rock Ya-Sin (19), and slot corner Arthur Maulet (17).

Harbaugh said Armour-Davis has worked hard to earn playing time.

"I thought he played well the little bit he was in there," Harbaugh said. "We definitely want to get him on the field and give him a chance to grow as a player. That was an opportunity to do it.

"There's competition for those reps. We've got kind of a deep corner group, and they all want to play."

Harbaugh Hosted His Brother to Watch Michigan-Maryland Together

It was two brothers spending a Saturday afternoon together watching football.

Harbaugh and his wife, Ingrid, spent the day at home hosting his brother Jim and his wife, Sarah, as they watched Michigan's 31-24 victory over Maryland. It was a nervous day for Jim, Michigan's head football coach, who was serving the second of a three-game suspension after the Big Ten deemed Michigan in violation of the conference's sportsmanship policy for sign stealing.

The Harbaughs enjoyed spending time together despite the unusual circumstances. The victory kept Michigan unbeaten (11-0) in its quest to win the Big Ten and national championship.

"Great win for Michigan, kudos to Maryland, they played a great ballgame," Harbaugh said. "It was fun. That's my brother. I think he would've rather been on the sideline. He did have his play sheet, his call sheet in front of him."

Harbaugh reiterated that he felt his brother has been unjustly suspended.