Insight to the Limelight: Training Camp

Jul 26, 2008 at 05:26 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/PatrickGleason.jpg
Patrick Gleason

Assistant Director Of Public Relations

08eec2753d0e4f138a2a182866060585.jpg


Ravens training camp is back in full force, so now it's time to rev up Insight to the Limelight… This is my fourth season with the team, and it feels pretty good to finally kick off another stint in Westminster.

This year during camp, the Limelight blog will feature a few new components. Every few days, I'll provide some brief observations and notes in the following four sections: Spotlight, Note the Quote, Numbers to Rave About *and Fanfare.*

Hopefully, they give you an idea of what's going on here at camp. Whether it's football-related, media coverage or behind-the-scenes action, I'll cover a little bit of everything over the next couple weeks. Let's get started.

SPOTLIGHT

On Friday, ESPN was here at practice filming a segment called For Love or the Game. This is slated to run during the pre-game show on Monday Night Football before we play at Pittsburgh (Sept. 29).

**

For Love or the Game is a fun "who knows him better" competition between a player's wife and one of his teammates. To represent the Ravens, we rolled out Derrick Mason as the featured contestant. Derrick's wife, Marci, who absolutely charmed the entire ESPN crew, battled the always-entertaining (and certainly unpredictable) Bart Scott to see who knows Derrick better. I won't reveal the winner (you'll have to watch on Sept. 29), but I will tell you that the entire shoot was hilarious.

Click here for a generic sample of the game that ran on ESPN The Magazine's Web site several months ago. Featuring the Redskins' Chris Cooley, his fiancé and teammate Clinton Portis, it's entertaining, but nowhere near as amusing as the one Mase, Bart and Marci produced for our upcoming MNF telecast.

NOTE THE QUOTE

Dan Cody on overcoming three season-ending injuries sustained in as many years:

"I want to show that I can come back from it all. It hasn't been easy. I don't want to say the word 'depressed,' but it'll kill your spirit. It's kind of like that lion locked up in the zoo. You wonder why he is so sad. It's just that you're not able to do your thing."

Insight: It was great to see Cody back on the gridiron, bull-rushing his way into the backfield this week. A chiseled 6-5, 255 pounds, he is one of the most physically imposing players we have. Also blessed with a motor that rivals a Ford F-250, Dan is an absolute freak who's intent on validating the second-round pick Baltimore used on him in 2005.

There aren't too many people who work harder than he does either, and you'd be hard-pressed to find somebody with more heart. So now, looking as if he's finally healthy, opponents beware: The lion is out of his cage…

Ray Lewis on mentoring fellow Miami alum and linebacker rookie Tavares Gooden:

"Anytime you can have a young kid like that come up, whether he wore your number [in college] or not, it's just passing on the tradition and passing on the knowledge. And that's what I told his father I would do for him. I also told Tavares, 'Anything that I can do for you, young man, use me."

Insight:Many people may not know that Ray requested Tavares to be his roommate for training camp. It's rather uncommon to see an established veteran bunk with a rookie. I think that says lot about Ray and his role as a leader. Tavares, who was nicknamed "Baby Ray" while at Miami, now jumps into a situation where he'll be mentored by perhaps the greatest linebacker of all time.

What a great opportunity.

NUMBERS TO RAVE ABOUT

19

Total training camps 40-year-old Matt Stover has attended during his career. The Ravens' kicker calculated that he's spent nearly 1½ years of his life in training camp.

239

Number of media credentials our PR department had issued just six days into training camp.

6,625

Number of fans who attended Friday morning's first full-squad practice. It was the second-largest crowd to witness a non-scrimmage event in Ravens training camp history. The largest – 6,900 people – occurred on Aug. 6, 2006.

FANFARE

The Gilmore family – comprised of Hezekiah (dad), Veda (mom) and Davon (son) – has been coming to Ravens training camp every year since 2000. On average, Hezekiah says the loyal trio attends two or three Ravens games a season. Donning purple and black gear from head to toe on Saturday, they joined thousands of other diehard fans on a toasty morning to watch coach Harbaugh and Co.

I always enjoy hearing what our fans are thinking, so I asked the family several questions after they finished snagging post-practice autographs. Here are some of the interesting things they had to say:

What keeps bringing you back to training camp each year? (Hezekiah)

"I enjoy watching all the rookies. It's fun to see what they'll bring to the team. I was really looking at Joe Flacco today. He's got a strong arm, and he's even got some speed."

What's your outlook for the 2008 campaign? (Hezekiah)

"I think we'll go 9-7, especially because of the new and young O-line."

Who's your favorite player? (Davon)

"It's got to be Ed Reed."

Editor's note: Davon must own several Ravens jerseys, because he was actually wearing Ray Lewis' No. 52 Saturday.

Describe Ravens training camp in three words: (Veda)

"Impressive. Expectation. Observation… I think each year, people come filled with expectation and excitement for the season. There are a lot of observers who are making comparisons, just like with the quarterbacks today. People are looking at them closely. Overall though, camp is very impressive."

Thanks for reading this edition of Insight to the Limelight. Until next time…

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Jimmy Smith Is Having Fun in His New Role

Jimmy Smith embraces playing multiple positions in the secondary. Patrick Ricard still loves defense, but he may be not be asked to play it. Justin Tucker prepares for different background noise.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can't Wait to Get Started

With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown at 100 percent and new weapons on offense, MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson feels ready to roll for Week 1.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Getting Close on Offensive Line Decisions

Tyre Phillips has shown offensive line versatility, while Matt Skura continues to progress. John Harbaugh says "Free the Big Ten." Will an undrafted free agent make the 53-man roster?
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Continue to Debate Lamar Jackson's Rushing Workload

Young linebackers, not Jadeveon Clowney, are the key to beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens had the best training camp performance. Justin Tucker gets the recognition he deserves. 
news

J.K. Dobbins Will Have a 'Significant' Role in Ravens Offense

The rookie running back has been very impressive in training camp and there are enough carries to go around in the Ravens backfield.
news

News & Notes: Rookie Devin Duvernay Will Have an Offensive Role

John Harbaugh gives an update on Justin Madubuike's health. Another stadium practice has been scheduled for Thursday. Calais Campbell is transitioning smoothly into a leadership role.
news

Ravens Waive Three Players, Place One on IR as Roster Trimming Begins

Baltimore waived wide receiver Michael Dereus, defensive end John Daka and center Sean Pollard.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Designed Runs Aren't Going Away

The Ravens want to keep opponents guessing regarding how often Lamar Jackson will run. DeShon Elliott gets wisdom from Wink Martindale. Chris Moore remains in special teams mix. 
news

Late for Work 8/31: Bold Prediction Has J.K. Dobbins Rushing for Over 1,000 Yards

DeShon Elliott is 'next up' for the Ravens at safety. Ravens are praised for the stand on social justice. Pundits take a look at training camp standouts.
news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Strikes Quickly to Cap M&T Bank Stadium Scrimmage 

It took time for Lamar Jackson to get rolling Saturday, but he struck quickly to end practice at M&T Bank Stadium on a positive note.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Optimism about some 2020 rookies is surging. Plus, my latest thoughts on the right guard battle and more
news

Practice Report: Chuck Clark Is Everywhere During Impressive Day

Whenever a quarterback threw in Chuck Clark's direction Thursday, he seemed one step ahead of everyone else.
Advertising