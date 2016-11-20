Interactive Infographic: Steve Smith Reaches 1,000 Career Catches

News & Notes: Greg Roman Optimistic Run Game Will Improve
Third-down efficiency is a point of emphasis for the offense. Wink Martindale liked practicing in pads Wednesday to focus on tackling issues. The Ravens want to prevent Vikings running back Dalvin Cook from going beast mode.
One of the Original Ravens, Roy Sommerhof Set to Retire
Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations Roy Sommerhof will retire following the 2021 season.
Gameday Threads: A Battle of Purple in Ravens vs. Vikings
See what the Baltimore Ravens are wearing for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Vikings
Ravens fans can tune into the Baltimore Ravens-Minnesota Vikings game on FOX, listen on WBAL and ESPN Radio and stream online (in market).
Late for Work 11/4: Marquise Brown Will Make the Pro Bowl and Other Ravens Predictions
What does not trading for a running back mean for the Ravens' rushing attack? ESPN's analytics gives the Ravens the best chance to win the AFC North. Two Ravens named to midseason All-Pro teams.
Marlon Humphrey, Secondary Seek A Bounce Back Performance
Coming off a difficult defensive game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens look to rebound against the Vikings' explosive receivers and Kirk Cousins, a quarterback who has had their number.
Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Derek Wolfe, Sammy Watkins Not Practicing
Running back Latavius Murray is also among the Ravens still missing from the field after their bye.
News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Feels Refreshed, Excited About Offensive Potential
Kevin Zeitler confident Ravens will run the ball better as the weather turns cold. Mailk Harrison is on short-term IR after being struck by bullet. John Harbaugh sends team a message on Henry Ruggs III.
Legendary Baltimore Colt and Ravens Broadcaster Tom Matte Passes Away
Tom Matte played running back for the Colts from 1961-1972 and was an analyst on the Ravens' radio broadcasts from 1996-2005.
SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween
Lamar Jackson showed off photos of his daughter, Milan, dressed up as Pebbles from 'The Flintstones' for Halloween.
Mailbag: Who Will Be the Post-Bye X-Factor?
What's the status of the injured players returning after the bye? Did the Ravens improve their tackling over the bye? How should we feel about Matthew Judon?