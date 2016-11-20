Interactive Infographic: Steve Smith Reaches 1,000 Career Catches

Nov 20, 2016 at 06:00 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman Optimistic Run Game Will Improve

Third-down efficiency is a point of emphasis for the offense. Wink Martindale liked practicing in pads Wednesday to focus on tackling issues. The Ravens want to prevent Vikings running back Dalvin Cook from going beast mode. 
news

One of the Original Ravens, Roy Sommerhof Set to Retire

Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations Roy Sommerhof will retire following the 2021 season.
news

Gameday Threads: A Battle of Purple in Ravens vs. Vikings

See what the Baltimore Ravens are wearing for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Vikings

Ravens fans can tune into the Baltimore Ravens-Minnesota Vikings game on FOX, listen on WBAL and ESPN Radio and stream online (in market).
news

Late for Work 11/4: Marquise Brown Will Make the Pro Bowl and Other Ravens Predictions

What does not trading for a running back mean for the Ravens' rushing attack? ESPN's analytics gives the Ravens the best chance to win the AFC North. Two Ravens named to midseason All-Pro teams.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Secondary Seek A Bounce Back Performance

Coming off a difficult defensive game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens look to rebound against the Vikings' explosive receivers and Kirk Cousins, a quarterback who has had their number.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Derek Wolfe, Sammy Watkins Not Practicing

Running back Latavius Murray is also among the Ravens still missing from the field after their bye.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Feels Refreshed, Excited About Offensive Potential

Kevin Zeitler confident Ravens will run the ball better as the weather turns cold. Mailk Harrison is on short-term IR after being struck by bullet. John Harbaugh sends team a message on Henry Ruggs III.
news

Legendary Baltimore Colt and Ravens Broadcaster Tom Matte Passes Away

Tom Matte played running back for the Colts from 1961-1972 and was an analyst on the Ravens' radio broadcasts from 1996-2005.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween

Lamar Jackson showed off photos of his daughter, Milan, dressed up as Pebbles from 'The Flintstones' for Halloween.
news

Mailbag: Who Will Be the Post-Bye X-Factor?

What's the status of the injured players returning after the bye? Did the Ravens improve their tackling over the bye? How should we feel about Matthew Judon?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Inch Up After Bye

The AFC North-leading Ravens are consistently in the top 10. See how high they are in one power ranking.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising