Isaiah Likely Prepares for Bigger Role After Injury to 'Big Brother' Mark Andrews

After Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury that required surgery on Tuesday, Isaiah Likely reached out to his teammate and fellow tight end to offer support.

Andrews responded on Monday.

"He hit me up yesterday, we talked for a little bit," Likely said. "I'm not going to say what we talked about, but he's definitely in good spirits.

"I love Mark, it hurt me when he went down. Mark told me just stay the course, stay ready."

Second year tight ends Likely and Charlie Kolar will be asked to help fill the void left by Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowler who shares an uncanny chemistry with Lamar Jackson.

As a rookie last season, Likely was a solid contributor with 36 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns and was targeted 60 times. However, the offseason additions of wide receivers Zay Flowers, Odell Beckman Jr. and Nelson Agholor changed the dynamics of the passing attack, and Likely has not been targeted as much this season (nine catches, 89 yards).

Now Likely may get more opportunities, and while he doesn't expect to replicate Andrews, Likely is confident he can succeed taking on a bigger role.

"I'm not going to lie – me and Mark do things in our own way. That's what makes us human," Likely said. "They (Jackson and Andrews) came in together, they're brothers – peanut butter and jelly.

"I feel like it's a blessing we have so many weapons on offense. That makes my job easier. Just stay the course, wait for the ball to come my way and make the most of the opportunity."

Jackson struck up an immediate bond with Likely after he was drafted last season.

"Coming into the league, I look at Lamar like a superhero," Likely said. "The fact that he went out of his way, spoke to me first, introduced himself, we've just been clicking ever since."

Likely spent hours during OTAs and minicamp watching film, determined to keep progressing as a rookie. Now he's looking for that hard work will pay off, and he knows Andrews will remain available as a sounding board as he recovers from his injury.