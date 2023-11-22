Mailbag: What Should We Expect From the Tight Ends?

Downing: Harbaugh has been asked twice over the last week about the hip-drop tackle that resulted in a potentially season-ending ankle injury for Andrews. After Thursday's win over Cincinnati, Harbaugh said, "It's a tough tackle. Was it even necessary in that situation?" Reporters followed up with Harbaugh again on Monday and asked about hip-drop tackles after he'd had more time to review the film from the game. Harbaugh indicated that he has strong feelings about that tackle style and whether it should remain in the game, saying, "I kind of have, in my mind, a plan for that, if I was king for a day, what I would do, but I'm not, so no one cares."

The issue is in the hands of the NFL competition committee, and Harbaugh opted to leave the decision to that group rather than engaging in too much public discourse around it. Harbaugh did stress that the Ravens don't teach that style as part of their tackling fundamentals, and that "I can't remember one of our guys doing it." The NFL and the competition committee have considered banning the tackle, but the NFL Players Association is not in favor of going that route. The NFLPA released a statement in March that said, "any prohibition on the 'hip-drop tackle' technique is unfair to players and unrealistic to implement. It places defensive players in an impossible position by creating indecision in the mind of any tackling player, puts officials in an unreasonable situation that will result in inconsistent calls on the field, and confuses our fans."