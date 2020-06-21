J.K. Dobbins Knows His Father Would Be Proud

"I think I came out of the womb wanting to play football," Dobbins said. "I always had a ball, always wanted to play football. Him playing, and watching it on TV, it's always something I wanted to do."

J.K.'s mother, Mya Grounds, gave birth to her son when she and Lawrence were high school sweethearts. Lawrence went to Lincoln University outside of Philadelphia on a track scholarship, but his first love was football so he transferred to Blinn Community College in Brenham, Tx., where he could play football and be closer to Mya and J.K.

According to Grounds, Lawrence's life lost direction at Blinn after he quit the football team in frustration over his lack of playing time. Grounds and Lawrence never married, and his life went downhill.

"Once J. K.'s father lost football, it was almost like he didn't care," Grounds said. "We split up, he ended up doing drugs.

"When his father died, I would ask J.K if he was okay, if he needed to talk to someone else about it. But in some ways, he became more motivated. By his father not being able to see how far he has come, it inspired him. J.K. inspires me. He's just a dedicated, driven person."

Dealing with his father's death was difficult, but Dobbins was determined not to let the tragedy ruin his dreams. Football brought Dobbins joy, a way to deal with his grief. He became a better player than his father, making football nights special just like his father did when he played. Dobbins said losing his father at a young age forced him to grow up faster than some of his teammates.