Late for Work 2/7: J.K. Dobbins Receives High Praise in Maurice Jones-Drew's Running Back Rankings

Feb 07, 2023 at 09:49 AM
Kevin Eck

020723-Dobbins
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins

Despite Injury-Hampered Season, J.K. Dobbins Made Strong Impression on Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranked all 75 running backs who started at least one game this season. Here's a look at where three Ravens running backs landed in the rankings and what Jones-Drew wrote about each:

No. 22 J.K. Dobbins

"Despite playing in just eight games this season, Dobbins climbs all the way up to No. 22 in this list because of his efficiency. Looking at Weeks 14 through 17 — after he returned from midseason knee surgery — Dobbins led the league in both rush yards (397) and yards per carry (7.0) in that span (min. 35 carries). With the 24-year-old averaging 5.9 yards per carry thus far in the NFL, I can't wait to see his numbers if he stays healthy in 2023."

No. 42 Gus Edwards

"Edwards missed the first six weeks of the season while recovering from the previous year's torn ACL. He was productive in his return to the field, averaging 5.0 yards per carry — a mark he's at least matched in every NFL campaign. Hopefully Edwards will stay healthy in 2023 because he's a dynamic player when he is."

No. 43 Kenyan Drake

"With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards still recovering from knee injuries suffered in 2021, the Ravens signed Drake in late August. Drake made three of his five total starts during Baltimore's four-game midseason win streak."

Ravens Take Steelers Wide Receiver in 2022 Redraft

The Ravens nailed the first round of the 2022 draft with the selections of safety Kyle Hamilton (14th overall) and center Tyler Linderbaum (25th overall), but they didn't come away with either player in ESPN's redraft.

At No. 14, Jamison Hensley had the Ravens selecting Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

"Hamilton was a solid pick who shook off early struggles and finished strong. He concluded the season with five passes defended and 46 total tackles," Hensley wrote. "But imagine Lamar Jackson lofting touchdown passes to Pickens in the end zone. Pickens' elite pass-catching ability — he led all rookies in yards per reception (15.4) — is tough to pass on because he provides much-needed playmaking ability on the outside."

Since trades were not allowed in the redraft, the Ravens did not have another first-round pick. Linderbaum went to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 23 and Hamilton to the Buffalo Bills at No. 25.

In the second round at No. 45 overall, Hensley drafted New Orleans offensive tackle Trevor Penning to the Ravens instead of outside linebacker David Ojabo.

"There was strong consideration to once again take Ojabo, who should have an increased role in 2023 after essentially getting redshirted this past season while recovering from his Achilles injury," Hensley wrote. "But Penning, whose rookie season was cut short by a foot injury, would've competed for the starting right tackle job and provided depth on the left side. He would've helped the Ravens early in the season when they went through four different starters at left tackle."

Pro Bowlers Love Playing as Ravens in Madden

FoxSports.com's Greg Auman surveyed 27 Pro Bowl players on "random superlatives, issues and curiosities on and off the field." One of the more interesting questions he posed was which team (besides their own) they like playing as when they play Madden NFL football in their spare time.

"The clear winners were offenses with mobile quarterbacks: Baltimore and Lamar Jackson led the way with six votes, while the Eagles and [Jalen] Hurts were next with four, as the only teams getting more than one vote," Auman wrote.

The Ravens were represented with at least one vote in the following categories: Most underrated offensive player: guard Kevin Zeitler; most underrated defensive player: linebacker Roquan Smith; head coach you'd most ;ike like to play for: John Harbaugh. Also, Baltimore received a vote for favorite NFL city to travel to.

Quick Hits

