Lamar Jackson, Ravens Talk About Reunion With Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

The Ravens can dig back into their memory this week just as much as the tape to get ready for the Arizona Cardinals' top threat in Week 8.

Baltimore will face former Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for the first time this Sunday in Arizona after he was traded last offseason.

The decision to part ways was mutual, as Brown requested a trade and General Manager Eric DeCosta obliged, dealing Brown to Arizona in exchange for a first-round pick, which netted center Tyler Linderbaum.

Brown was the Ravens' top wide receiver then and he's Arizona's top receiver now. He leads the Cardinals in receptions (32), receiving yards (383) and touchdowns (3). He has more than double the number of targets as any other receiver on their team.

While there's obviously familiarity there, and it wouldn't be surprising to see pregame hugs shared Sunday at State Farm Stadium, the Ravens are taking a business-like approach to their reunion.

"You kind of look at it from a standpoint of an opponent receiver at this point," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He looks good. We've always respected him as a player, [and] we love him as a person. Marquise is a great guy, and he looks good out there. He's their No. 1 target threat for sure."

The trade, which was announced during the 2022 NFL Draft but had been agreed to (and been kept secret) well before then, took many by surprise. Brown was set to enter his fourth season and had topped 1,000 receiving yards the previous year.

Brown was especially close with Lamar Jackson and won a lot of games in Baltimore, but he had a chance to start fresh in a new offensive system and reunite with his college quarterback, Kyler Murray, who he had loads of big-play success with at Oklahoma.

"That's my boy," Jackson said. "It's going to be different. It's going to be very different, but I'm happy for him – no doubt.