Late for Work: Jadeveon Clowney Priced Himself Out of Ravens' Range

It was reported yesterday that Dobbins, who suffered a torn Achilles in the Ravens' season opener last year and underwent surgery, had been cleared for football activities and was expected to begin free-agent visits.

Ravens Among Three Teams Projected to Win Most Games Next Season

The Ravens had the best record in the league this past season and the oddsmakers believe they'll remain one of the elite teams this coming season.

Baltimore, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are all projected to win a league-high 11.5 games in odds released by DraftKings.

In the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals (10.5) are right behind the Ravens, followed by the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are both at 8.5.

ESPN Pundit Expects Ravens to Pursue Veteran Guard Laken Tomlinson

ESPN's Bill Barnwell identified the teams with the biggest roster holes, and the Ravens made the list for an offensive line that has lost three starters this offseason.

Barnwell expects the Ravens to address the issue by signing a veteran free agent offensive lineman (or two) "at the right time."

"They can wait until after June 1 to sign players, which would be the point where the compensatory formula locks and additions don't impact the draft picks," Barnwell wrote. "They can also sign players who were cut by other teams, which led me to one possible addition: former Jets and 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson, who was a cap casualty in New York.

"Tomlinson, 32, wasn't sustainable for the Jets with a $12 million base salary, but he wouldn't land anywhere near that amount in free agency, and the Ravens still have about $14 million in cap space. With such uncertainty looming at left guard, I'd be surprised if they didn't at least have a serious conversation about trying to bring in Tomlinson, who rated as an above-average guard as recently as 2022."

As has been previously noted, it's considered a deep draft class for offensive linemen, and the Ravens also have several in-house options for starting roles.

WR Josh Reynolds, Who Reportedly Visited Ravens, Said to Be Signing With Broncos

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who reportedly visited the Ravens last week, is signing a two-year deal worth up to $14 million with the Denver Broncos, according to Schefter.

Reynolds, 29, caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns with the Detroit Lions this past season. During his seven-year career with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans and Lions, Reynolds has 220 catches for 2,933 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Another veteran wide receiver who reportedly visited the Ravens last week, former Dallas Cowboy Michael Gallup, remains unsigned. Gallup, 28, caught 34 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns last season. He posted a career-high 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.