Mailbag: Will the Ravens Bring Back Jadeveon Clowney?

Downing: Predicting injury timelines is a difficult game, particularly without all the medical details. What we do know is that Keaton Mitchell's knee injury happened in mid-December. We've seen in recent years that the Ravens have been cautious with players working their way back from knee injuries, particularly at running back with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Dobbins and Edwards both suffered their injuries prior to the 2021 season, but they still weren't ready for the start of the 2022 season more than year removed from those injuries. If Mitchell follows a similar timeline, then his status for the 2024 season is very much in question. But it's difficult to compare injuries between players because the specifics of injuries vary, as do the recovery timelines for individual athletes. The Ravens would love to have Mitchell on the field in 2024, but with the addition of Derrick Henry, Mitchell could make a last-season push.