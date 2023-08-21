Signing Jadeveon Clowney to Bolster Pass Rush a 'Coup' for Eric DeCosta

Ravens Players With the Most at Stake in Tonight's Game

Zrebiec and The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker each identified Ravens players who have the most at stake in tonight's preseason game at the Washington Commanders. Here are some excerpts:

RB Melvin Gordon III

"It's not a lock that Baltimore keeps four running backs. It would be nearly impossible to keep five. Justice Hill got the first-team reps for most of camp and is a core special-teamer. It seems likely that three spots are set with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Hill. If the Ravens take four, it will come down to Gordon and undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell. Gordon has had a nice camp and the Ravens love their veteran backs. However, Mitchell brings more speed and explosiveness and is being used extensively on special teams." — Zrebiec

OL John Simpson and Sala Aumavae-Laulu

"Simpson and Aumavae-Laulu are the two front-runners for the starting left guard job, with Aumavae-Laulu getting all the first-team reps there to start camp and Simpson getting his turn after that. Simpson got the start against the Eagles, continued to get first-team reps in practice and appears to have pulled ahead in the competition. Simpson, who came over from the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of last season, also brings experience with 35 career games, including 21 starts. He also got a few more snaps against the Eagles than Aumavae-Laulu, who Harbaugh said, 'did a nice job' in his first live NFL action." — Wacker

DB Ar'Darius Washington

"With Damarion Williams and Arthur Maulet both sidelined with injuries and Brandon Stephens being used extensively at outside corner out of necessity, Washington has emerged as the Ravens' top option in the slot. Maulet, though, figures to return soon. Rock Ya-Sin also is getting closer to a return and Ronald Darby's role should increase the more comfortable he gets. There are enough pieces returning where Washington will need to continue to play well to secure a spot and stay on the field. He's had a solid camp and has remained healthy, which he struggled to do over his first two seasons. It's going to be hard to take him off the field if he has a strong finish to the preseason." — Zrebiec

Bart Scott Predicts MVP Season for Lamar Jackson

Former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott thinks Baltimore's new-look offense will propel Lamar Jackson to his second league MVP award this season.

The additions of wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Nelson Agholor have raised expectations for the passing attack, but Scott said they also will open things up for Jackson as a runner.

Scott believes Jackson is poised to be even more of a difference-maker than dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts was last season when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance.

"Now he has space vertically and horizontally because he has vertical threats in Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, route-runners in Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman if he can stay healthy," Scott said on ESPN's "First Take." "So now you can't put eight men in a box and flat-foot it in case Lamar Jackson is going to run the football. So now he's going to be like Michael Vick, where they're covered, they're covered, and guys are doubling receivers down the field, and you're going to give Lamar Jackson, the most dangerous man in all of football, that much space to just run. It's not going to be designed runs, it's going to be improvised runs.