Jadeveon Clowney's Goal Is to Play 17 Games

Jadeveon Clowney, who signed with the Ravens last week, says one of his main goals at age 30 is to play every game this season.

As he enters his 10th seasons, Clowney has played every game in a season just once, in 2017. Last year, he played in 12 games.

"I feel great. I think I'm going to play very well," Clowney said. "I don't want to talk about it. My goal is to play 17 games this year. That's the only goal I'm shooting for. I'm going to put my pads on and show up and play every game, week in and week out.

Clowney has made the Pro Bowl three times since he entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, but he's also dealt with serious injuries. His knee injury as a rookie with the Texans led to microfracture surgery that Clowney said was difficult to overcome.

"I got hurt my first game of my career. I had one of the worst injuries you could have," Clowney said. "I battled back nine years straight, and it's been a ride. I'm telling you all – nobody knows how much pain I've been in or what I've been through, but I do and my family. I'm just trying to win on the backend right now and keep playing at a high level. I have a lot left in me. I just want to keep showing that."

Clowney has played against Baltimore many times, including the past two seasons playing for the AFC North rival Browns. He admired the Ravens' culture from afar and welcomes the opportunity to experience it.

"I've been a fan of John Harbaugh since I've been in this league," Clowney said. "I just felt like watching him on TV, he was all about his players – asking them, 'What do you all want to do, what do you all want to do?' So, I want to be a part of it."

Clowney expects the Ravens to use his ability be an effective pass rusher both on the edge and inside, and he reported in excellent shape. Clowney wasn't sure if he would play Saturday night in the preseason finale against Tampa Bay, but is ready if called upon.

"I'm not the coach. It's the preseason," Clowney said. "I told the coaching staff, it's up to you. I'm physically ready. I'm mentally ready. Just let me know ahead of time what you've got planned for me and I'll make sure I'm ready for it.