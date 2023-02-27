Late for Work 2/27: Pundit Says Baltimore Is Potential Landing Spot for Jalen Ramsey Trade 

Alas, the contract situation would be challenging, as according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, part of the reason the Rams are trading Ramsey is perhaps because of his desire for a new contract.

"There was talk before the 2022 season about Ramsey getting a new deal, but he still had four years left at the time. Now, with three years left, he likely wants a new deal — and he may be getting a new team in order to make that happen," Florio wrote."That seems to be the real reason why the Rams are trading him. It's not because his skills have diminished, even if they have a bit. It's because Ramsey wants more, and that the Rams are trying to accommodate him before things get as ugly as they did when he wanted out of Jacksonville."

If traded, Ramsey would have a $17 million salary-cap hit in 2023. With the Ravens at $24.3 million in cap space, without quarterback Lamar Jackson under contract or otherwise, it's hard to see how the Ravens could manage to land the three time All-Pro.

Five Things the Ravens Can Accomplish During the NFL Scouting Combine

Today kicks off a week of business for the NFL as teams gather and NFL prospects arrive in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The work isn't limited to watching workouts and interviewing prospects, and The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec notes five things the Ravens hope to accomplish by week's end, beginning with Lamar Jackson.

"All along, the Ravens have insisted that they are focused on extending Jackson, not on trading him," Zrebiec wrote. "However, at this point, with negotiations persisting through a second year and no obvious signs of compromise, it would be negligent if Ravens officials didn't at least get a sense of the kind of trade offers that might be out there for Jackson and what they would do at quarterback if they did move on."

This week is also an opportunity to engage in trade talks as the Ravens prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.

"The Ravens love to move around the draft. Just by moving back a couple of spots in the first or third rounds, they could acquire a few extra picks," Zrebiec wrote. "Those decisions won't be made until during the draft. The other avenue to acquire picks — and potentially open up cap room — is by trading players. … Trades can't become official until the new league year on March 15, but the groundwork for deals can be laid in Indianapolis."

Cap space has been a big talking point surrounding the Ravens, which currentlystands at $24 million, but without Jackson under contract. Sorting out their contingency plans is a necessity to Zrebiec.

"Potential cap casualties include [Chuck] Clark ($3.6 million in savings), [Gus] Edwards ($4.4 million) and nose tackle Michael Pierce ($2.1 million)," Zrebiec wrote. "Duvernay would be a difficult one to make, given the team's wide receiver issues and his importance as a returner, but jettisoning him would create $4.3 million of space. Perhaps, an extension that lowers his 2023 cap number is an option. The Ravens also could look to lower the cap numbers of guard Kevin Zeitler ($9.5 million) and defensive end Calais Campbell ($9.4 million) by tacking on another year to the end of their deals. Again, some of those conversations with their respective agents figure to happen this week."

In regard to keeping their own free agents they can negotiate and see what players and their agents are considering. Zrebiec notes it can be hard to sign them this close to free agency as "some players are intent to see what offers are available on the open market."

The fifth item is about the Combine and zeroing in on the wide receiver and cornerback draft classes.

"The Ravens obviously won't say they are focused on one or two position groups in Indianapolis," Zrebiec wrote. "They'll watch, do their homework and meet with players from every position. But the wide receivers and cornerbacks will definitely have their undivided attention this week."

Ravens "Dream Offseason Trade Scenario" Considers Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Another trade scenario being considered is one for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox writes this acquisition would be a "dream offseason trade scenario" for the Ravens.

"Adding a reliable receiver like Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders could help Jackson and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken," Knox wrote. "Renfrow had a down year in 2022. In part because he missed time with a concussion and an oblique injury. But in 2021, he caught a career-high 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns."

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Renfrow is a player likely on the trade block.

"Meanwhile in Vegas, I've talked to a few people around the league who expect coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler to continue aggressively tweaking the roster," Fowler wrote. "McDaniels is big on 'culture fits' and will want his own guys. Teams will be keeping an eye on tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in that process."