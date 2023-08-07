News & Notes: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Brandon Stephens Compete for Roles in Secondary

New Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson has been impressed with Armour-Davis' progress.

"He has all the tools. He has good footwork. He has top-end speed," Wilson said. "The biggest thing with him is consistency. … [If] you notice, he's always in position. Now, it's about finishing when the ball is in the air."

Stephens has taken reps at safety, outside corner and slot corner, showing the versatility that make him so valuable."

"He can play every position and be very good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We were just talking to him in the walk-through this morning and today before practice. What a blessing that is and a plus for our team."

Stephens said he doesn't have a preference as to which position he plays and does plenty of film work to keep himself ready to play all over the secondary.