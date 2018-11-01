James Connor or Le'Veon Bell? It May Not Matter Who Ravens Face

Le'Veon Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's elite talents. And it looks like the Ravens may not have to face him in both meetings this season.

Bell still has not reported for work as his season-long contract holdout continues. It was rumored that he could come back after the trade deadline passed – making him untradeable – but still … no Bell, which seemingly makes the chances of him playing Sunday slim at best.

So how do the Ravens feel about this?

"I hope he shows up right before the game, and they want to play him," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said Sunday.

"In this day and age, in this world, I wouldn't be surprised at anything," outside linebacker Terrell Suggs added. "He could report Saturday, show up to the hotel and now we have a whole different slew of problems."

But would the Ravens' problems really change? Bell's replacement, James Conner, was just named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

Since posting a paltry 19 yards against the Ravens in their first meeting, Conner has topped 100 yards in each of his three games since. Last week, he posted 212 total yards (146 on the ground) and scored two touchdowns.