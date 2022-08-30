News & Notes: Two Ravens Receivers Return to Practice, Ronnie Stanley Still Out 

Charlie Kolar's Smarts Show Up in Classroom

"He is a smart, smart kid. It kind of reminds me of myself a little bit [in that] I was kind of raw when I first came in," Andrews said. "He's going to continue to get better and better, and that's the beauty about being in the NFL – is that you're able to learn so much – and he's a very willing learner. So, when he comes out here, and he's able to get reps, and he's able to play football, see how things look and get acquainted with the offense, his upside is really big."