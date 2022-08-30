News & Notes: Two Ravens Receivers Return to Practice, Ronnie Stanley Still Out 

The Ravens welcomed back two young wide receivers to practice Tuesday.
James Proche II (hamstring) and Tylan Wallace (knee) returned after being out last week, joining Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson in the wide receiver rotation. Proche and Wallace still have almost two weeks to prepare for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Jets, and Proche was having a particularly strong training camp prior to his injury.
Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley did not make his practice debut, however. Harbaugh said Monday that Stanley would "maybe" practice Tuesday.
"They have a plan in there and they're kind of working him back in. When he's out there in individual, we'll start coaching him," Harbaugh said.
Also returning to practice was rookie cornerback Pepe Williams, who will be competing for playing time in Baltimore' deep secondary. Williams' competitiveness raises the intensity of practices, which has quickly made him a favorite among the coaching staff.
"He's a rookie, and rookies have to go through what rookies go through," Pass Game Coordinator Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt said. "The kid has a whole lot of energy, and I'm going to bet on a kid like that all of the time because he's such a hard worker and just a good football player.
Anthony Weaver Feels Jones' Work Ethic Could Speed Up His Return
Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones was making plays as a run-stopper and inside pass rusher before injuring his knee during the second preseason game in Arizona. Jones is expected to miss three to five weeks, but Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver would not be surprised if Jones returns faster than anticipated.
"That kid is incredible, so the same youthful enthusiasm you see out here on the football field, he attacks the training room the same way," Weaver said. "So, I wouldn't be shocked to see him defy the odds of the timetable they've given him. He's not a kid I'm counting out."
The Ravens released defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, going with just five defensive linemen for now. Brent Urban, who was among those cut, would return as a vested veteran who doesn't have to clear waivers.
Nick Boyle's Big-Time Blocking Is Returning
The Ravens may have the NFL's deepest tight end group, and the blocking of Nick Boyle is a big part of that equation. Boyle had a difficult recovery last year from a major knee injury suffered in 2020, and he was never 100 percent. But after an offseason of intense rehab, Boyle's in the best shape of his career and it's showing, according All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.
"He looks really, really good," Andrews said. "You look at some of his preseason games, and the first one looked really good, but then he starts playing a little bit more, and he's bringing the wood, he's flying around, making big-time blocks. He's a physical player, and he's coming into his own again."
Charlie Kolar's Smarts Show Up in Classroom
A sports hernia is keeping rookie tight end Charlie Kolar off the practice field, but he's still in the tight end meetings and Andrews has been impressed with Kolar's mental work.
That's not surprising, considering Kolar was an engineering major at Iowa State who was the CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Player of the Year in 2021. Andrews believes Kolar will look comfortable when he returns to action.
"He is a smart, smart kid. It kind of reminds me of myself a little bit [in that] I was kind of raw when I first came in," Andrews said. "He's going to continue to get better and better, and that's the beauty about being in the NFL – is that you're able to learn so much – and he's a very willing learner. So, when he comes out here, and he's able to get reps, and he's able to play football, see how things look and get acquainted with the offense, his upside is really big."