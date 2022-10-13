Late for Work 10/13: Jason Pierre-Paul Is Looking Like a Steal for Ravens

ESPN's Trade Proposals Have Ravens Acquiring Bears RB, Jets WR

With the NFL's in-season trading window officially open, ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposed 15 "realistic" trades, two of which involve the Ravens as buyers.

In one proposal, he has Baltimore acquiring Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. In his other proposal, the Ravens get New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims for a 2024 conditional seventh-round pick.

Montgomery, a 2019 third-round pick, has rushed for at least 800 yards and six touchdowns every season heading into 2022. He ran for career-highs of 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020.

"[Montgomery] is a free agent after this season, and the people who drafted him no longer work for the organization," Barnwell wrote. "Khalil Herbert also has excelled in Montgomery's absence and deserves a larger role. With the Bears likely to shop in free agency next offseason, they probably will not be in position to gain a compensatory pick for Montgomery when he leaves. The same isn't true for the Ravens, who typically mine the league's compensatory formula for all it's worth.

"The Ravens renting Montgomery for the rest of the season would probably net them a sixth- or seventh-round compensatory pick in 2024."

Barnwell cited questions about the Ravens' overall health at running back as to why they should be interested in renting Montgomery for a partial season. J.K. Dobbins is two games into his return from extensive knee surgery; Gus Edwards (ACL tear) returned to practice last week; and Justice Hill is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of this past Sunday night's game. Veterans Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis are averaging 2.9 yards per carry on 29 attempts.

Mims, a 2020 second-round pick, has been a healthy scratch for every game in 2022. He has 31 catches for 490 yards and no touchdowns in 20 career games.