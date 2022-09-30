News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Feels Ready to Make an Instant Impact

John Harbaugh 'Astonished' By Tua Tagovailoa Situation

The NFL world and beyond winced seeing the images of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured during Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after looking woozy following another hit.

Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital on a stretcher Thursday night and later released. But many around the sports landscape are questioning the Dolphins for even allowing him to play on such short rest after his injury in Week 3, which the Dolphins claimed was related to his back, not head.

"I just, like probably most people, I couldn't believe what I saw last night; I couldn't believe what I saw last Sunday. It was just something that was astonishing to see," Harbaugh said Friday. "I've been coaching for 40 years now in college and the NFL – almost 40, not quite – and I've never seen anything like it before."

Harbaugh brought up how the Ravens handled Devin Duvernay's concussion in Week 2. Even though Duvernay didn't experience any side effects of a concussion, he didn't re-enter the game and didn't practice fully until Friday.

The Ravens have also been on the cautious side this year with their players returning from season-ending injuries. They held back players, such as running back J.K. Dobbins, even when they wanted to play earlier.

Harbaugh said he appreciates how the Ravens – from top to bottom and in conjunction with the team's medical staff – approach return from injuries.

"A lot of times, players want to play. They want to go out there and they want to play, and sometimes you just have to tell them, 'No.' You have to say, 'No.' No has to be the answer," Harbaugh said.