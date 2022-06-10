Late for Work 6/10: Report: Jason Pierre-Paul Visits Ravens And It 'Went Well'

How Did Ravens' Running Back Unit and Receiving Corps Fare in PFF's Positional Rankings?

Given the Ravens' run-oriented offense, it's no surprise where the team's running back unit and receiving corps landed in Pro Football Focus' positional rankings.

The running backs came in at No. 10, while the receivers (which includes tight ends) were No. 29.

"The Ravens' entire roster was hit hard by injuries in 2021, and their backfield was one of the units hit hardest," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote. "They don't have an elite back at the top of the depth chart, but J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards' return from injury along with the Mike Davis and Tyler Badie additions give the Ravens one of the deeper groups in the NFL that will take advantage of the attention that Lamar Jackson draws in the run game. Baltimore is the only team in the NFL that's averaged over 2.0 rushing yards before contact per attempt (2.2) over the last three seasons."

Linsey noted that if fullbacks were taken into account, the Ravens would have received a slight bump in the rankings because of Patrick Ricard's contributions.

Regarding the Ravens' receiving corps, Linsey wrote: "The biggest thing keeping the Ravens from falling any lower is Mark Andrews — the second-most valuable tight end in 2021, per PFF WAR. The Marquise Brown trade puts a lot on the shoulders of unproven options, including Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace and James Proche, even if Baltimore uses heavy personnel often.

"Rashod Bateman stands out as the clear No. 1 at wide receiver after recording a 64.9 PFF grade on just over 600 snaps as a rookie. He missed the early portion of his rookie season due to injury and didn't have a healthy Lamar Jackson at quarterback for much of the season after he returned to the lineup. He's a potential second-year breakout candidate, and the Ravens need him to make that happen."