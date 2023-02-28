Late for Work 2/28: This Receiver's Combine Performance Could Make Him a Raven 

The Player the Ravens Should Be Watching at the Combine

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine said the one player the Ravens should be watching at the NFL Combine, which begins today, is Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

"Smith-Njigba's athletic testing could easily put him out of range for the Ravens, but if his numbers don't pop, the Ravens should be his floor come draft day," Ballentine wrote.

In 2021, Smith-Njigba posted 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as one college football's premier receivers. But he was limited to just three games last season due to a hamstring injury, which will make his medical evaluations at the Combine crucial.

Not everyone is sold on Smith-Njigba.

"I struggle with Jaxon Smith-Njigba," ESPN’s Todd McShay said. "I really do because I see the talent there. I see the ability to create, but I do think he's going to be a No. 3 receiver and every NFL scout I've talked to said you take a No. 3 early, mid-second round. That's not a first-round pick."

South Carolina Cornerback Is Ravens' Dream Draft Target

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon identified every team's dream draft target. For the Ravens, it was South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith.

"Although the Ravens' coverage unit improved in the back half of 2022, it could be entering an offseason of transition. Marcus Peters is a free agent, and Kyle Fuller might not be a priority as he recovers from a torn left ACL. Targeting a rookie, such as Cam Smith, would give Baltimore a cost-effective addition at a premier position," Kenyon wrote.

Ravens Select Offensive Lineman in CBS Sports' Mock Draft

Cornerback and wide receiver are the two positions mostly frequently mocked to the Ravens, but CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson went in a different direction.

In Wilson's latest mock draft, he has Baltimore selecting Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence.

"Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too," Wilson wrote.

The offensive line is considered one of the Ravens' biggest strengths heading into the 2023 season, though starting left guard Ben Powers could depart in free agency.