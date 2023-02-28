Presented by

Late for Work 2/28: This Receiver's Combine Performance Could Make Him a Raven 

Feb 28, 2023 at 09:33 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

022823-Jaxon
Jay LaPrete/AP Photos
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.

The Player the Ravens Should Be Watching at the Combine

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine said the one player the Ravens should be watching at the NFL Combine, which begins today, is Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

"Smith-Njigba's athletic testing could easily put him out of range for the Ravens, but if his numbers don't pop, the Ravens should be his floor come draft day," Ballentine wrote.

In 2021, Smith-Njigba posted 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as one college football's premier receivers. But he was limited to just three games last season due to a hamstring injury, which will make his medical evaluations at the Combine crucial.

Not everyone is sold on Smith-Njigba.

"I struggle with Jaxon Smith-Njigba," ESPN’s Todd McShay said. "I really do because I see the talent there. I see the ability to create, but I do think he's going to be a No. 3 receiver and every NFL scout I've talked to said you take a No. 3 early, mid-second round. That's not a first-round pick."

South Carolina Cornerback Is Ravens' Dream Draft Target

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon identified every team's dream draft target. For the Ravens, it was South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith.

"Although the Ravens' coverage unit improved in the back half of 2022, it could be entering an offseason of transition. Marcus Peters is a free agent, and Kyle Fuller might not be a priority as he recovers from a torn left ACL. Targeting a rookie, such as Cam Smith, would give Baltimore a cost-effective addition at a premier position," Kenyon wrote.

Ravens Select Offensive Lineman in CBS Sports' Mock Draft

Cornerback and wide receiver are the two positions mostly frequently mocked to the Ravens, but CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson went in a different direction.

In Wilson's latest mock draft, he has Baltimore selecting Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence.

"Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too," Wilson wrote.

The offensive line is considered one of the Ravens' biggest strengths heading into the 2023 season, though starting left guard Ben Powers could depart in free agency.

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 2/27: Pundit Says Baltimore Is Potential Landing Spot for Jalen Ramsey Trade

Five things the Ravens can accomplish during the 2023 NFL Scouting combine. Ravens "dream trade scenario" involves Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow. Ravens safeties coach headed to UCLA to become defensive coordinator.

news

Late for Work 2/24: Two Vastly Different Takes on State of the Ravens

What those who know Todd Monken best say about him. The Ravens select Colts wide receiver in 2020 redraft.

news

Late for Work 2/23: Forecasting Ravens Draft Is 'Bigger Crapshoot Than Usual'

Could the Ravens have interest in just-released Robert Woods? The Ravens are named the best landing spot for free-agent cornerback Jonathan Jones.

news

Late for Work 2/22: Four Positions Ravens Need to Prioritize in Offseason

Todd Monken brings 'energy and swagger' to the offense. The Ravens select an Alabama cornerback in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft.

news

Late for Work 2/21: Predictions Heat Up on Which Franchise Tag Ravens Might Use on Lamar Jackson

Has the Ravens' Super Bowl window closed? The Ravens are the ideal fit for three top-50 free agents. Baltimore is encouraged to re-sign this under-the-radar free agent. Three Ravens (so far) are among Pro Football Focus' top 101 players of 2022.

news

Late for Work 2/20: How the Ravens Could Upgrade at Wide Receiver

Ravens take a wide receiver in Round 1, and it's a Top 5 prospect per NFL.com and The Athletic. Ravens Quarterbacks Coach James Urban a possible target for the Browns.

news

Late for Work 2/17: Young Players Who Need to Step Up in 2023

Patrick Queen is named the Ravens' most improved player. The Ravens are among the elite teams in Football Outsiders' 2023 DVOA projections. Colts request permission to interview Tee Martin.

news

Late for Work 2/16: Lamar Jackson and Todd Monken Are a 'Match Made in Heaven'

Mel Kiper jokes that he will retire if the Ravens make this pick. Jackson is not among the top 10 in NFL.com's quarterback rankings. Rex Ryan is reportedly a top candidate for the Broncos' defensive coordinator job. The Ravens' rookie class receives high grade.

news

Late for Work 2/15: With New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken in Place, What Comes Next?

What Monken's scheme could bring to Ravens. The significance of Patrick Mahomes' cap hit for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson. Early- and late-round draft fits for the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 2/14: Could Baker Mayfield Land With the Ravens?

Greg Roman reportedly will interview for the Commanders' offensive coordinator job. Three Ravens are the highest-paid player at their position. Early 2023 power rankings are out. The Ravens trade down in the first round in NFL.com's mock draft.

news

Late for Work 2/10: Ravens Signing Cap Cut at Wide Receiver 'More Likely' Than Trading for Top Target

What five leading offensive coordinator candidates could bring to the Ravens. The Steelers are rumored to have interest in Marcus Peters.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising