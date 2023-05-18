Presented by

Ravens Sign Undrafted Offensive Tackle Jaylon Thomas

May 18, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Mark Humphrey/AP Photos
SMU offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas plays against Memphis in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis won 54-48.

The Ravens added another rookie to their offensive line, signing undrafted tackle Jaylon Thomas.

Thomas was a full-time starter the past four seasons at Southern Methodist University (SMU). He started at all five offensive line positions last season, earning Pro Football Focus All-AAC first-team honors.

He helped the Mustangs reach national rankings of seventh in passing offense (316.7 yards per game) and 15th in total offense (472.8).

Thomas primarily played left tackle as a junior and sophomore. He first became a starter (at right tackle) over the final six games of his freshman year.

The Ravens already have two rookie draft picks on the offensive line with sixth rounder Sala Aumavae-Laulu and seventh rounder Andrew Vorhees, though he will be sidelined by his Combine knee injury this season. Aumavae-Laulu and Thomas are likely to both get reps at tackle and guard.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Thomas gives the Ravens another offensive lineman to develop this summer and compete for a roster spot. Baltimore also has undrafted offensive lineman Brandon Kipper (Oregon State) and guard Tashawn Manning (Kentucky).

