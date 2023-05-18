Ravens Sign Undrafted Offensive Tackle Jaylon Thomas

The Ravens added another rookie to their offensive line, signing undrafted tackle Jaylon Thomas.

Thomas was a full-time starter the past four seasons at Southern Methodist University (SMU). He started at all five offensive line positions last season, earning Pro Football Focus All-AAC first-team honors.

He helped the Mustangs reach national rankings of seventh in passing offense (316.7 yards per game) and 15th in total offense (472.8).

Thomas primarily played left tackle as a junior and sophomore. He first became a starter (at right tackle) over the final six games of his freshman year.

The Ravens already have two rookie draft picks on the offensive line with sixth rounder Sala Aumavae-Laulu and seventh rounder Andrew Vorhees, though he will be sidelined by his Combine knee injury this season. Aumavae-Laulu and Thomas are likely to both get reps at tackle and guard.