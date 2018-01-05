Jimmy Smith's Achilles Timetable, Plus Nine Other Ravens Injury Updates

Suggs tore his Achilles during the 2012 offseason, just before the draft, and miraculously returned to the field just five months and six days after having surgery. Team doctors weren't even sure he was going to be able to play at all that year, but he missed just six games.

Every player is different, and saying that Smith will be able to return as quickly as Suggs isn't a given. But considering the season is about eight months away, even a conservative approach could get Smith back on the field for Week 1.

"We'll see where he's at," Harbaugh said. "I'm hopeful, but we'll have a bunch of corners here, too, to make sure that we have enough corners – as you know."

Smith was having his finest season before the injury, despite playing with Achilles soreness for much of it. In 12 starts, he had 28 tackles, nine passes defensed and three interceptions (tied for a single-season high). He was one of the league's best cover corners, per Pro Football Focus (PFF), and may have been on his way to his first Pro Bowl.

But even once Smith does return to the field, he may not be physically back at the same level, as Harbaugh mentioned.

Other players who have returned from Achilles tears, including Suggs, wide receiver Steve Smith and tight end Benjamin Watson, have talked about gradually building back up to full speed, even after being ready to play.

First-round rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey performed quite well stepping in for Smith. Over the final four games, he allowed 12 receptions for 129 yards, per PFF. He didn't surrender a single touchdown.

On the other side, Baltimore still has veteran Brandon Carr under contract. There's also Maurice Canady and Tavon Young is expected to be ready after tearing his ACL last summer.

Harbaugh gave an update on Young and the many other injured Ravens from the 2017 season. Here are the status reports:

G Marshal Yanda

Injury: Broken ankle

Date suffered: Sept. 17

Update: "I won't do anything with Marshal until training camp, probably, but Marshal will be ready long before that, and he's already moving and doing some things."

CB Tavon Young

Injury: Torn ACL

Date suffered: June 1

Update: "Tavon is doing great. Tavon should be ready for OTAs and ready to roll."

G Alex Lewis

Injury: Shoulder

Date suffered: Surgery in mid-August

Update: "Alex Lewis will be ready to go."

RB Kenneth Dixon

Injury: Bucket-handle meniscus tear

Date suffered: Mid-July

Update: "Kenny Dixon will be ready to roll."

LB Albert McClellan

Injury: Torn ACL

Date suffered: Aug. 25

Update: "Albert should be ready to go, at least by training camp – maybe sooner. I think sooner, actually."

DE Brent Urban

Injury: Lisfranc foot

Date suffered: Sept. 24

Update: "Brent Urban will be ready to roll, if we re-sign him. He's on my list, so I brought him up. I'm all for re-signing Brent Urban – for the record."

WR Tim White

Injury: Broken hand

Date suffered: Aug. 10

Update: "Tim White is 100 percent now. He's healed. He probably could've played the last six weeks of the season, but we didn't have that roster spot."

WR Jeremy Maclin

Injury: Knee

Date suffered: Dec. 17

Update: "Maclin would have had a chance for this [wild-card] game – a very realistic chance for this game."