News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins Is 'Ascending Quickly' in His Recovery

The return of J.K. Dobbins to Baltimore's backfield has been eagerly anticipated, and he's continuing to trend in a positive direction.

Dobbins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but Head Coach John Harbaugh has been pleased with how the third-year running back has progressed since returning to practice Aug. 8.

"I do like what I've seen so far, he's really ascending quickly, especially in the last week, week-and-a-half," Harbaugh said. "My plan is to decide by the end of the week which backs are going to be up. Really with J.K., just kind of measure where he's at in terms of how he's moving. Same with the other guys."

After averaging 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie, Dobbins is expected to be a key piece in the offense whenever he returns from last year's knee injury. Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake are the other healthy backs on the 53-man roster and Harbaugh said he would decide by Friday on Dobbins' status and the running back rotation for Week 1.

Lamar Jackson and Dobbins haven't been in the backfield together since he went down in last year's preseason finale. The quarterback is looking forward to a reunion, and he knows Dobbins is chomping at the bit to return.