News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'Continues to Improve' at Ravens Practice

J.K. Dobbins returned to Ravens practice Monday after getting the weekend off and showed progress in his rehab from last year's knee injury.
Dobbins looked more spry and participated in some offensive team drills, though not at any against the Ravens defense.
"He looked good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's kind of back on track, and I thought he looked a little better than he did before – last week. So, he continues to improve, and we'll see where it goes."
Asked whether the Ravens will ramp up Dobbins' practice load each day, "I think it depends on the injury and just the improvement with it – the progress he makes from one day to the next. That remains to be seen."
Dobbins returned to practice a week ago. After Dobbins had a couple days on the field, Harbaugh told Sirius XM radio that the next week or two would tell the story of how ready Dobbins would be to play at the start of the season.
"The range of motion, quickness, extending it when he strides -- those are the kind of things that will tell the story," Harbaugh said last Tuesday. "He's got to get in shape. His leg got real tired yesterday just through the individual period just because he's been rehabbing."
The Ravens feel good about their running back depth this season with Mike Davis, Justice Hill, rookie Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary all competing for snaps. However, they know that having Dobbins back to his rookie season dynamic self would take the unit to another level.
Ravens Release Corey Clement and Robert Jackson
Teams around the league need to shave their rosters from 90 players to 85 before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.
The Ravens started the process Monday by releasing running back Corey Clement and cornerback Robert Jackson.
Baltimore signed Clement the day before training camp opened. Jackson played in five games for the Ravens last season and signed a Reserve/Future contract in January.
The Ravens' running back competition has been one to monitor and Clement made a good first impression when arriving. Now, with Dobbins back on the field, it's starting to narrow.
Marcus Peters returned to practice Tuesday and Baltimore has a lot of depth at cornerback with nine other cornerbacks even after Jackson's release. Rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis, Pepe Williams and David Vereen (undrafted) have all had strong camps. Veteran Daryl Worley has practiced well since being signed last week and got an interception in the preseason opener.
Ben Powers Adding to His Versatility By Playing Center
Ben Powers has been the Ravens' leader in the left guard competition during training camp, but Baltimore is also adding to his value by getting a look at him playing center.
Powers played some center during Thursday's preseason opener, taking over for Patrick Mekari midway through the game, and held up well.
"He's doing a good job. You've got to have versatility," Harbaugh said.
"[Kevin] Zeitler was telling me they tried to make him a center – not as a starter, but as an emergency backup – for three or four years, and then that was done. He said he hasn't done that since. So, if Ben [Powers] can do that, it's always an addition to your career. It helps you, and it helps us. He could be a starting guard, but [also] be an emergency center if you lose enough guys. So, it's important."
Harbaugh Gives Streaking Orioles a Shoutout
Just because the Ravens are in the midst of training camp doesn't mean they're blind to how well the other Baltimore franchise is playing.
Harbaugh stepped to the microphone in an Orioles hat Monday and opened his press conference with a shoutout to the Orioles, who sit just 1.5 games back of a Wild-Card playoff spot.
"How about them Orioles? What are they – like 24-11 since July 3rd? Best record in the American league; fighting for a playoff spot. I love the way they're playing. Love their manager – he's got them going – Brandon Hyde, my guy. I have just so much respect for the way they're playing," Harbaugh said.
"I've been watching some baseball, and they look good; man, they look good. Young pitching. It's been fun to watch that team. They're never out of it, coming back at the end, always fighting – exciting baseball. So, go Orioles."