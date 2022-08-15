News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'Continues to Improve' at Ravens Practice

Aug 15, 2022 at 05:49 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081522-Dobbins
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins returned to Ravens practice Monday after getting the weekend off and showed progress in his rehab from last year's knee injury.

Dobbins looked more spry and participated in some offensive team drills, though not at any against the Ravens defense.

"He looked good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's kind of back on track, and I thought he looked a little better than he did before – last week. So, he continues to improve, and we'll see where it goes."

Asked whether the Ravens will ramp up Dobbins' practice load each day, "I think it depends on the injury and just the improvement with it – the progress he makes from one day to the next. That remains to be seen."

Dobbins returned to practice a week ago. After Dobbins had a couple days on the field, Harbaugh told Sirius XM radio that the next week or two would tell the story of how ready Dobbins would be to play at the start of the season.

"The range of motion, quickness, extending it when he strides -- those are the kind of things that will tell the story," Harbaugh said last Tuesday. "He's got to get in shape. His leg got real tired yesterday just through the individual period just because he's been rehabbing."

The Ravens feel good about their running back depth this season with Mike Davis, Justice Hill, rookie Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary all competing for snaps. However, they know that having Dobbins back to his rookie season dynamic self would take the unit to another level.

Ravens Release Corey Clement and Robert Jackson

Teams around the league need to shave their rosters from 90 players to 85 before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

The Ravens started the process Monday by releasing running back Corey Clement and cornerback Robert Jackson.

Baltimore signed Clement the day before training camp opened. Jackson played in five games for the Ravens last season and signed a Reserve/Future contract in January.

The Ravens' running back competition has been one to monitor and Clement made a good first impression when arriving. Now, with Dobbins back on the field, it's starting to narrow.

Marcus Peters returned to practice Tuesday and Baltimore has a lot of depth at cornerback with nine other cornerbacks even after Jackson's release. Rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis, Pepe Williams and David Vereen (undrafted) have all had strong camps. Veteran Daryl Worley has practiced well since being signed last week and got an interception in the preseason opener.

Ben Powers Adding to His Versatility By Playing Center

Ben Powers has been the Ravens' leader in the left guard competition during training camp, but Baltimore is also adding to his value by getting a look at him playing center.

Powers played some center during Thursday's preseason opener, taking over for Patrick Mekari midway through the game, and held up well.

"He's doing a good job. You've got to have versatility," Harbaugh said.

"[Kevin] Zeitler was telling me they tried to make him a center – not as a starter, but as an emergency backup – for three or four years, and then that was done. He said he hasn't done that since. So, if Ben [Powers] can do that, it's always an addition to your career. It helps you, and it helps us. He could be a starting guard, but [also] be an emergency center if you lose enough guys. So, it's important."

Harbaugh Gives Streaking Orioles a Shoutout

Just because the Ravens are in the midst of training camp doesn't mean they're blind to how well the other Baltimore franchise is playing.

Harbaugh stepped to the microphone in an Orioles hat Monday and opened his press conference with a shoutout to the Orioles, who sit just 1.5 games back of a Wild-Card playoff spot.

"How about them Orioles? What are they – like 24-11 since July 3rd? Best record in the American league; fighting for a playoff spot. I love the way they're playing. Love their manager – he's got them going – Brandon Hyde, my guy. I have just so much respect for the way they're playing," Harbaugh said.

"I've been watching some baseball, and they look good; man, they look good. Young pitching. It's been fun to watch that team. They're never out of it, coming back at the end, always fighting – exciting baseball. So, go Orioles."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Greg Roman 'Definitely Open' to Play-Calling Input From Lamar Jackson

Ravens plan to take advantage of Mark Andrews being double-teamed. Daniel Faalele's conditioning work has paid off. Mike Macdonald preparing for possibility of facing Joe Flacco.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Uncertain If He'll Play in Preseason

Lamar Jackson doesn't feel that adding weight has diminished his mobility. J.K. Dobbins' absence from practice was planned, while Justin Madubuike has migraine issues. Makai Polk continues to impress.

news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay Wants to Become an All-Pro Receiver

Ravens feel like every one of their safeties can start. Tony Jefferson is helping Marcus Williams adjust to a new team. Jefferson is among the veterans who want to play in the preseason opener.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Does Not Have a Lisfranc Foot Injury

Mike Davis is surprised by Ravens playbook, looking for bounce back year. Justice Hill wants to go against his brother. Ravens finish practice with a rookie hose down.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Among Ravens Starters Who Won't Play in Preseason Opener

Nick Boyle is mentally trying to get back into top form as a blocker. Justin Tucker is happy with Jordan Stout's holding. Ravens are giving rookie Daniel Faalele a look at left tackle.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks

Rashod Bateman dealing with minor issue and Devin Duvernay is close to returning. Marcus Williams is impressed with Kyle Hamilton's film study. James Proche II is getting reps as holder.

news

News & Notes: Vince Biegel Tears Achilles; Tyler Linderbaum Fine After X-Ray

J.K. Dobbins could return to practice Monday for individual work, no hurry for others. Odafe Oweh is picking Morgan Moses' brain.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Throwing Coach, Adam Dedeaux, a 'Real Joy' to Have at Training Camp

Kyle Hamilton among Ravens limping at the end of practice. Ravens are crafting ways to 'showcase' Rashod Bateman. Mike Macdonald is happy to have David Ojabo in the room.

news

News & Notes: Travis Jones Turning Heads, Draws Lofty Comparison

Michael Pierce talks about battles with Tyler Linderbaum. John Harbaugh is impressed with Corey Clement. Ravens worked on some RPO wrinkles Tuesday.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh's Take on Deshaun Watson's Suspension

It's too soon to say when Ronnie Stanley will take the field. Eyes on Tyler Linderbaum in his first day in pads. What Ben Powers brings to the left guard spot.

news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay's Thigh Injury Is 'Nothing Serious'

Jet sweeps could become a bigger part of Baltimore's offense. Ben Cleveland missed his fourth consecutive practice. Michael Pierce was intent on having a strong start to training camp.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising