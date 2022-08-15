News & Notes: J.K. Dobbins 'Continues to Improve' at Ravens Practice

J.K. Dobbins returned to Ravens practice Monday after getting the weekend off and showed progress in his rehab from last year's knee injury.

Dobbins looked more spry and participated in some offensive team drills, though not at any against the Ravens defense.

"He looked good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's kind of back on track, and I thought he looked a little better than he did before – last week. So, he continues to improve, and we'll see where it goes."

Asked whether the Ravens will ramp up Dobbins' practice load each day, "I think it depends on the injury and just the improvement with it – the progress he makes from one day to the next. That remains to be seen."

Dobbins returned to practice a week ago. After Dobbins had a couple days on the field, Harbaugh told Sirius XM radio that the next week or two would tell the story of how ready Dobbins would be to play at the start of the season.

"The range of motion, quickness, extending it when he strides -- those are the kind of things that will tell the story," Harbaugh said last Tuesday. "He's got to get in shape. His leg got real tired yesterday just through the individual period just because he's been rehabbing."