Late for Work 9/14: J.K. Dobbins Discusses Extent of Knee Injury, Desire to Play Sunday

J.K. Dobbins Discusses Extent of Knee Injury, Desire to Play This Sunday

J.K. Dobbins is hoping to do something this Sunday that he has never done before: play in front of a full M&T Bank Stadium.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seven of the eight games played in Baltimore during Dobbins' rookie season in 2020 had no fans in attendance, and the other home game had less than 5,000 fans. Then the running back missed all of last season after suffering a devastating knee injury in the Ravens' final preseason game.

It remains to be seen whether Dobbins will make his much-anticipated return to the field in Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins, but he made it clear in his first interview since the injury that he's chomping at the bit to do so.

"It'll mean the world to me if I can go out there this Sunday and play well in front of a full house, because I haven't done that yet," Dobbins told WJZ's Mark Viviano and former Raven Torrey Smith last night during the taping of "Purple Playbook" at Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Dundalk.

"I haven't played in front of a full stadium in Baltimore, and I hope I get to. So it'll mean the world to me just to carry on the tradition of players like [Smith] and guys that have come before me like Jamal Lewis and things like that. So it'll be great."

Dobbins also talked about the extent of his injury.